"With so many different resources on the web regarding FSA eligibility, it's a relief that our FSA users can take advantage of such a great tool like the FSAstore.com Eligibility List," said Deena Teehee, VP, Director of WSG Customer Focus.

FSAstore.com, the only e-commerce site exclusively stocked with Flexible Spending Account (FSA) eligible products, is building momentum for the coming 3/15 FSA grace period deadline. This is the last chance for millions of FSA users to spend down the remainder of their 2016 funds, and often, questions of product and service eligibility will come up during this time of year.

FSAstore.com encourages customers to use FSA educational tools. Over the past year, FSAstore.com has dramatically expanded and enhanced its FSA Eligibility List, an alphabetical, searchable list of eligible products and services, as well as commonly asked for expense types that users can easily search. In addition to outlining expense type eligibility with the most common types of consumer-directed healthcare accounts (FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, DCFSAs, and LCFSAs), each product or service also contains extensive content that explains what role it plays in medical care.

"Product eligibility questions are still a major source of confusion for FSA users, but our Eligibility List gives our consumers the information they need to make the best choices for their overall health," said Jeremy Miller, CEO of FSAstore.com. "The ability to search through our product selection, as well as inquire about products and services that may fall outside FSA regulations, is another way we have enhanced the FSAstore.com experience."

The FSA Eligibility List is just one of the many tools that FSA users can take advantage of during Grace Period season. Consumers can submit a product or account question in the FSA Learning Center, calculate future spending with the FSA Calculator and can keep track of future deadlines by creating an account and submitting their plan deadlines to the site with the FSA Tracker.

"With so many different resources on the web regarding FSA eligibility, it's a relief that our FSA users can take advantage of such a great tool like the FSAstore.com Eligibility List," said Deena Teehee, VP, Director of WSG Customer Focus. "The Eligibility List and other FSAstore.com tools give account holders the resources necessary to maximize the potential of their accounts."

Access to these tools and information is key for account holders to maximize the potential of these tax-advantaged accounts. In fact, findings from a recent FSAstore.com post-checkout customer survey showed that consumers benefit from these resources and from direct access to eligible products and services:



94 percent of survey respondents said they found products on FSAstore.com they did not previously know were eligible.

97 percent of respondents agreed that the website gave them a better understanding of product eligibility.

90 percent of respondents reported that FSAstore.com resources helped them discover products that they didn't know were FSA eligible

97 percent of customers stated that they would be willing to spend their FSA funds at FSAstore.com again in the future.

About FSAstore.com/HSAstore.com

As a 2016 Best Places to Work in New York City company and one of the 2016 Deloitte Fast 500™ Technology winners, FSAstore.com/HSAstore.com was founded to make it simple and convenient to spend, manage, and use an FSA/HSA. FSAstore.com/HSAstore.com is the only e-commerce site stocked exclusively with FSA/HSA eligible products, eliminating any and all guesswork as to what is and is not FSA/HSA eligible. In addition to the more than 4,500 eligible products available, the site offers educational resources for FSA/HSA holders, including the most comprehensive Eligibility List in the industry and a Learning Center with answers to the most common FSA/HSA questions. FSAstore.com/HSAstore.com accepts all FSA/HSA cards and major credit cards, offers 24/7 customer service, two-day turnaround for all orders and free shipping on orders $50+ in the continental U.S.