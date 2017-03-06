Swych™ Named Finalist for PYMNTS Innovator 2017 Award

Swych provides an unparalleled user experience with a large variety of gifting and brand options, personalized recommendations, Giftbots in Facebook and Siri, and many other exciting new features unique to the digital gifting industry.

Swych, Inc., creator of the revolutionary digital gifting platform has been named as a finalist for the 2017 PYMNTS Innovator Award for Best Prepaid Innovation. Swych is disrupting digital gifting by creating gifts that are instantly funded using any digital wallet and can be switched for use at any of the over 100 retailers in the Swych network — all directly from a user’s smartphone. Every gift can now be the perfect gift, every time.

“As the only start-up nominated in the Prepaid Innovation category, Swych is delighted at this industry recognition for our disruptive work in the digital gifting space,” said Deepak Jain, Founder and CEO of Swych. “We are modernizing and re-imagining how people send and receive gifts, by putting the recipient first – bringing modern technology and data analytics to gifting in a way that has never been done before.”

Swych provides an unparalleled user experience with a large variety of gifting and brand options, personalized recommendations to the sender based on the intended recipient, Giftbots in Facebook and Siri, and many other exciting new features unique to the digital gifting industry.

Launched in 2012 by PYMNTs.com, The Innovation Project is an annual event that gathers payments and commerce executives and innovators from around the world to weigh in on the trends, challenges and direction of payments and commerce. This year’s event, scheduled for March 15-16, at Harvard University* is focused on Betting on the Future and how shifts in payments, commerce and retail have been driven by the birth of smartphones, apps, and new technologies.

“We received a record number of submissions this year, and Swych is among the six finalists chosen to compete for a Gold, Silver or Bronze medal in the 2017 Innovator Awards, Best Prepaid category,” said Karen Webster, CEO of PYMNTS.com. “The three finalists in each category will be recognized at the PYMNTS Innovator Awards Dinner by actor Jason Alexander, whose character ‘George Constanza’ coined the term ‘fat wallet’!”

According to Anu Shultes, Chief Operating Officer of Swych, “Swych is honored to receive this prestigious nomination. We are innovating every day with a mobile first, highly secure, context-aware platform with advanced analytics and fraud prevention. We aim to work hand in hand with large financial institutions, retailers and brands to help eliminate the clutter of plastic gift cards, reduce fraud and increase consumer convenience by making gifting fast, fun and convenient for the sender and delivering a perfect gift every time for the recipient.”

ABOUT SWYCH:

Swych’s patent-pending mobile gifting platform enables users to send “swychable” gifts from their mobile device that can be instantly redeemed for electronic gift cards from more than 100 popular brands. Swych users can instantly buy, send, re-gift, upload, swych and redeem gift cards conveniently from their mobile device. Swych is a private company funded by seasoned angel investors from the banking, financial services, payments, gifting, telecom and enterprise computing spaces. Swych is headquartered in Plano, Texas, with offices in San Francisco, California.

Swych was formed in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Deepak Jain and Robert P. Sabella. Product Development and Operations are headed by Anu Shultes who is a well-known and highly respected gift card industry expert. Marketing is headed by Stephanie Barrueto and Product Engineering by Linda Yang.

