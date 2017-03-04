"Green" building is attracting another kind of "green"- money. In this segment of the "Informed" series, host Rob Lowe introduces a piece that looks into buildings that conserve on water and energy and emit less pollution than standard-built homes and structures, and how they are increasingly becoming the rule, rather than the exception, for many builders.

From where they are built to their design, green homes and buildings are constructed to be environmentally friendly throughout their entire existence. Construction, maintenance and even demolition of these structures has a reduced overall impact on the natural environment, and as a side affect, human health. As a result, many people are willing to pay more to ensure their home or business has a minimal carbon footprint.

Developing a green building is no simple task though. While new technology is in the works that could make this a less complicated process in the future, this segment looks at the careful coordination currently required of a team of architects, engineers and construction crews at all stages of the development to successfully construct a green building. This new segment of "Informed" aims to educate the public on all of these stages.

