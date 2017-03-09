Enjoy Southwest Florida Living at Deep Creek

Melody well appointed kitchen After months of looking and researching, we found ourselves back at Maronda Homes. Maronda offered us not only the size of house we were looking for but also the quality." - Katheryn

Deep Creek is located in the historic Punta Gorda, Charlotte County. Locals take pride in their heritage and community with many fun activities to do. Punta Gorda is a beautiful location where the Peace River meets the Charlotte Harbor. Both scenic and peaceful, driving through the city is always a picturesque scene.

Many natural attractions will draw you to Deep Creek in Punta Gorda. These sights include waterside shopping or even strolling down the Harborwalk and Fishermens Village on Charlotte Harbor. This unique waterfront destination includes gift, clothing, and specialty shops, restaurants, a military heritage museum and 98-slip marina. Also nearby is the Muscle Car City Museum that even features its own drive-in style diner with some famous local delicacies.

Within the Community is the Deep Creek Golf Club. Deep Creek is a semi-private golf club that is open to the public 7 days per week for an affordable daily fee. The golf course offers a challenging 6000+ yard, Mark McCumber designed course. Native Florida wildlife and natural landscape encompass the course. This is one of the best Charlotte County golf courses. The course offers meandering waterways and plenty of bunkers to test a golfer’s sand play.

Deep Creek is a deed restricted scattered lot community. This means that there is a HOA with a very low yearly due that helps to ensure all homes in the area are well taken care of and uniform building standards and designs are maintained to keep the neighborhood looking great and property values high.

A scattered lot community might be the best option for people who are choosy about where they want to live. “Scattered lot” means that Maronda Homes owns numerous lots all around the area for future homeowners to build on. Unlike traditional new construction communities, where a builder will build a few streets at once, these lots are typically in different areas and on different streets. This allows homeowners to choose who their neighbors will be. Scattered lot communities are in established areas with mature trees, neighborhood landscaping in place, neighbors already living around and an existing community vibe. Additionally, if a new home buyer already owns their own lot in Deep Creek, Maronda Homes can build one of their innovative home designs on a homeowner’s lot.

