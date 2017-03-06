MedCurrent Corporation Appoints John Adziovsky as President

MedCurrent Logo

MedCurrent, a leading provider of clinical decision support (CDS) solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of John Adziovsky as President of the company. Mr. Adziovsky is a well-known expert in the radiology industry, having held leadership positions at Radimetrics, Bayer Healthcare, Montage Healthcare Solutions, and most recently Nuance Communications.

“Joining MedCurrent at this time is tremendously exciting for me,” said Mr. Adziovsky. “The global clinical decision support market is rapidly growing and MedCurrent has proven itself to be a clear leader in technology, user experience, and improved outcomes. As healthcare undergoes a paradigm shift towards value-based care, I look forward to helping MedCurrent continue to accelerate its growth in an evolving marketplace.”

Dr. Steve Herman, founder and CEO of MedCurrent Corporation added, “We welcome John’s leadership to the company. We are seeing unprecedented demand around the world, and John’s experience in both strategy and operations will further drive success of the business.”

With Mr. Adziovsky’s leadership, MedCurrent will continue to deliver best-in-class clinical decision support solutions to customers internationally, expanding from radiology into other specialties like cardiology, oncology, lab/pathology, and chronic diseases such as diabetes. MedCurrent’s OrderWise™ platform can work with any qualified guidelines and any EMR system, providing the most flexible and user-friendly CDS technology on the market. From Dr. Herman, “Our customers are demanding a single solution for clinical decision support, one that will evolve with them as the healthcare landscape changes, and different appropriateness guidelines and specialities are activated. OrderWise™ is the one product that meets their needs.”