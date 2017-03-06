One of the most popular stars from television and movies over the past few decades has decided to shift to public television. Rob Lowe is the host of a popular show called "Informed" that focuses on some important issues that exist in modern society. One of his most recent episodes shines a light on the world of education and drama for the benefit of the viewing audience.

Education and the arts has been a polarizing issue in modern society. Many schools are struggling to do their jobs in the wake of numerous budget cuts to already underpaid and understaffed departments. When a school sees a budget cut, it looks to save money somewhere. This has led to slashes in funding for the arts departments which are seen as less important than subjects such as science and math. This has driven a shift in the way that teachers are educating students about theatre. Theatre is often popular among students because they get to exercise creative skills and work with well-known and regarded texts and productions. As they memorize lines and learn about key acting techniques, they bring these popular plays to life for the benefit of the viewing audience. This is the topic of this episode of "Informed"

