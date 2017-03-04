“We are looking forward to next year and the opportunity to take care of our local community once again,” said Dr. Nash. “Many thanks to everyone who came out and made 'A Heart for Healthy Smiles' possible.”

Nash Dental Care in Temecula, CA hosted their annual Heart for Healthy Smiles day of free dentistry.

Despite cloudy skies, rain, and cold temperatures, Nash Dental Care hosted their annual “A Heart for Healthy Smiles” event and provided a day of complimentary dental care to those in need in Temecula and surrounding communities. The event took place at Nash Dental Care and focused on helping those who may be uninsured, underinsured, unemployed, or in a financial bind.

The event was held at 29740 Rancho California Rd, Suite100, Temecula, CA 92591. Doctors Guy R. Nash, Jeremy J. Sewell, and Shawn R. Anderson provided free dental care to over 50 patients at this event. The doctors provided many patients with fillings and extractions, while the hygienists provided cleanings and oral health advice.

Nash Dental Care and their team of dentists, hygienists, assistants, and administrative staff received so much support and help from volunteers, family members, and patients. They want to thank Benco Dental, Jersey Mike’s, and Rightway for sponsoring the event and providing necessary food, help, and supplies. This is the third successful year for Nash Dental Care’s “Heart for Healthy Smiles” event, and they are looking forward to doing it again next year.

“We are looking forward to next year and the opportunity to take care of our local community once again,” said Dr. Nash. “Many thanks to everyone who came out and made 'A Heart for Healthy Smiles' possible.”

“A Heart for Healthy Smiles” is a non-profit event that provides dental care for those in need. The dental service is limited to a cleaning, filling, or extraction. Nash Dental Care is a full-service general and cosmetic dentistry boutique. We provide crowns, root canals, Invisalign, veneers, dentures, dental implants, sedation and emergency dental services in addition to general personalized care. For more information, please call 951-699-0700 or visit nashdentalcare.com.