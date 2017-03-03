Washington, D.C. (PRWEB) March 03, 2017
American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will present at the 61st annual conference of the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES), being held March 5-9 in Atlanta, Georgia.
This year’s conference theme is “Problematizing (In)Equality: The Promise of Comparative and International Education.” The society’s mission is to facilitate cross-cultural understanding, scholarship, academic achievement and societal development through the international study of educational ideas, trends, and policies, and includes more than 2,500 members from around the world.
AIR experts will address a multitude of topics, including the Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) in Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan; national and international perspectives on the Good Behavior Game; gender and education issues across the globe; and exploring data from PISA, TALIS 2013 and TIMSS.
AIR Presentations include:
SUNDAY MARCH 5, 2017
8:30 – 11:30 AM EST
Pre Conference Workshop 008: Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy: How to Use Several Free Online Data Tools
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 6 (S. Tower)
AIR Organizers: David Miller, Sarah Guile & Yemurai Tsokodayi
MONDAY MARCH 6, 2017
9:45 – 11:15 AM EST
Group Panel 080: The Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) in Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan: Subtask Equating, EGRA Data Structure, and Some Initial Findings Related to Factors Associated with Reading Outcomes in Ethiopia
Sheraton Atlanta, Grand Ballroom A (South Tower)
- Problematizing Comparability: A Look at Different Approaches to Ensuring Equivalency of EGRA Subtasks Across Assessment Years in Two Countries
AIR Presenter/Author: Zarko Vukmirovic
- What is the EGRA Assessing? An Examination of the Data Structure of the EGRA Subtasks in Two Countries
AIR Presenter/Author: Todd Drummond
- An Examination of Key Factors Associated with Performance on the 2016 EGRA in Ethiopia
AIR Presenters/Authors: Zewdu Gebrekidan & Daniel Tefera
Paper Session 082: Cross-National Comparisons of Context, School Climate, and Student Attitudes
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 3, Grand Ballroom C (South Tower)
- The Association Between 15-Year-Old Students’ Attitudes Towards and Achievement in Mathematics and Science: Analysis of PISA Data
AIR Presenter/Author: Yuqi Liao
- Do Principals’ and Teachers’ Perceptions of School Climate Align? Exploring Data from TALIS 2013
AIR Presenter/Author: Yuan Zhang
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST
Group Panel 101: USAID Quality Reading Project in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: Local Perspectives on a Large Scale Intervention
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1, Georgia 5 (South Tower)
AIR Chair: Barbara Greenwood
- Educational Reform in Tajikistan: Ministerial Perspectives
AIR Presenters/Authors: Barbara Greenwood & Suhrob Aminov
2:30 – 3:30 PM EST
Poster Session 140
Sheraton Atlanta, Georgia Hallway
- Exploring the Effects of Bridge Course and Gender on the Undergraduate International Students’ First Year Academic Performance (Poster 14)
AIR Presenter/Author: Shuai (Janet) Gao
TUESDAY MARCH 7, 2017
4:30 – 6:00 PM EST
Paper Session 321: Examining Measures of SES, Gender, and Family Background in ILSAs
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Atlanta 4 (North Tower)
- Constructing a U.S. Specific SES Index for the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study
AIR Presenter/Author: Markus Broer
WEDNESDAY MARCH 8, 2017
8:00 – 9:30 AM EST
Group Panel 364: Multi-Tiered Systems of Support: How Do Assessment and Cognitive Sciences Help Inform Response to Low Reading Performance in the U.S?
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 11 (South Tower)
AIR Discussant: Rebecca Stone
- U.S. Approaches to Early Grade Reading Assessment: How Are the Assessment Results Utilized?
AIR Presenter/Author: Ruth Isaia
- Cognitive Foundations of Reading and Its Acquisition: An Approach to Advancing Evidence-Based Literacy Instruction
AIR Presenter/Author: Wesley Hoover
- Connecting the Dots: Multi-Tiered Systems of Support for Inclusive Reading Achievement
AIR Presenter/Author: Mohammed Elmeski
Group Panel 375: Research Using EGRA in Central Asia: Research Innovation Under the Quality Reading Project in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan
Sheraton Atlanta, Grand Ballroom A (South Tower)
AIR Discussant: Todd Drummond
- Impact Results
AIR Presenters/Authors: Saule Khamzina & Suhrob Aminov
- EGRA Fluency Measures
AIR Presenter/Author: Amy Todd
Group Panel 379: Creating a supportive learning environment: enhancing partnership and collaboration on the USAID/READ program in Ethiopia
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 3 - Piedmont (North Tower)
- It’s the Small Things: Collaboration and Synergy on the Ethiopia READ Program
AIR Presenter/Author: Jordene Hale
3:15 - 4:45 PM EST
Paper Session 476: Gender and Education Issues in Burkina Faso, Ghana, Liberia and South Africa: Teaching and Learning for Transformation
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Atlanta 4 (North Tower)
- Quantitative Findings from Girls’ Opportunities to Access Learning (GOAL) Plus in Liberia
AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Sherman
5:00 – 6:30 PM EST
Paper Session 504: Outside of Schooling: Examining Career, Professional Development, and Employment Trajectories
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Atlanta 1 (North Tower)
AIR Chair: David Miller
- Employment and Educational Activities Across LifePhases
AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski
- What Factors Relate to Teachers’ Need for, and Participation in Technology-Related Professional Development?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Yemurai Tsokodayi & Frank Torres Fonseca
Group Panel 520: From Efficacy Research to Dissemination: National and International Perspectives on the Good Behavior Game
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 7 (South Tower)
- The Good Behavior Game: Efficacy to Translational Research.
AIR Presenter/Author: Anja Kurki
- The Good Behavior Game: Online Professional Development for an Evidence-Based Prevention Program.
AIR Presenter/Author: Megan Sambolt
- Building Partnerships Across and Within Borders: Good Behavior Game in the International Context.
AIR Presenters/Authors: Gail Chan & Jennifer Scala
THURSDAY MARCH 9, 2017
9:45 – 11:15 AM EST
Group Panel 579: Faculty Concerns in Comparative Perspective: Central Asia and the United States
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 12 (South Tower)
AIR Discussant: Todd Drummond
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST
Group Panel 603: Research and Application of Evidence in Early Literacy in the LAC Region: Strengths, Gaps and Needs
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 11 (South Tower)
- What Works to Improve Early Grade Reading Outcomes in the LAC Region?
AIR Presenter/Author: Thomas J De Hoop
- Stakeholder Mapping and Analysis in the LAC Region
AIR Presenter/Author: Andrea Coombes
- LAC Systematic Review: Translating Evidence into Practice.
AIR Presenter/Author: Rebecca Stone
3:00 – 4:30 PM EST
Group Panel 667: Understanding Stakeholder Capacities and Challenges in Early Literacy Policy and Practice: Comparing Findings from Stakeholder Analyses in Honduras, Jamaica, and Nicaragua
Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 3 - Grand Ballroom C (South Tower)
- Building Qualitative Research Capacity in Partner Countries to Carry Out Qualitative Research
AIR Presenter/Author: Andrea Coombes
More information about the conference may be found at http://www.cies2017.org/.
About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and workforce productivity. For more information, visit http://www.air.org.