American Institutes for Research (AIR) experts will present at the 61st annual conference of the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES), being held March 5-9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year’s conference theme is “Problematizing (In)Equality: The Promise of Comparative and International Education.” The society’s mission is to facilitate cross-cultural understanding, scholarship, academic achievement and societal development through the international study of educational ideas, trends, and policies, and includes more than 2,500 members from around the world.

AIR experts will address a multitude of topics, including the Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) in Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan; national and international perspectives on the Good Behavior Game; gender and education issues across the globe; and exploring data from PISA, TALIS 2013 and TIMSS.

AIR Presentations include:

SUNDAY MARCH 5, 2017

8:30 – 11:30 AM EST

Pre Conference Workshop 008: Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy: How to Use Several Free Online Data Tools

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 6 (S. Tower)

AIR Organizers: David Miller, Sarah Guile & Yemurai Tsokodayi

MONDAY MARCH 6, 2017

9:45 – 11:15 AM EST

Group Panel 080: The Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) in Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan: Subtask Equating, EGRA Data Structure, and Some Initial Findings Related to Factors Associated with Reading Outcomes in Ethiopia

Sheraton Atlanta, Grand Ballroom A (South Tower)



Problematizing Comparability: A Look at Different Approaches to Ensuring Equivalency of EGRA Subtasks Across Assessment Years in Two Countries

AIR Presenter/Author: Zarko Vukmirovic

What is the EGRA Assessing? An Examination of the Data Structure of the EGRA Subtasks in Two Countries

AIR Presenter/Author: Todd Drummond

An Examination of Key Factors Associated with Performance on the 2016 EGRA in Ethiopia

AIR Presenters/Authors: Zewdu Gebrekidan & Daniel Tefera

Paper Session 082: Cross-National Comparisons of Context, School Climate, and Student Attitudes

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 3, Grand Ballroom C (South Tower)

The Association Between 15-Year-Old Students’ Attitudes Towards and Achievement in Mathematics and Science: Analysis of PISA Data

AIR Presenter/Author: Yuqi Liao

Do Principals’ and Teachers’ Perceptions of School Climate Align? Exploring Data from TALIS 2013

AIR Presenter/Author: Yuan Zhang

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Group Panel 101: USAID Quality Reading Project in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: Local Perspectives on a Large Scale Intervention

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1, Georgia 5 (South Tower)

AIR Chair: Barbara Greenwood

Educational Reform in Tajikistan: Ministerial Perspectives

AIR Presenters/Authors: Barbara Greenwood & Suhrob Aminov

2:30 – 3:30 PM EST

Poster Session 140

Sheraton Atlanta, Georgia Hallway

Exploring the Effects of Bridge Course and Gender on the Undergraduate International Students’ First Year Academic Performance (Poster 14)

AIR Presenter/Author: Shuai (Janet) Gao

TUESDAY MARCH 7, 2017

4:30 – 6:00 PM EST

Paper Session 321: Examining Measures of SES, Gender, and Family Background in ILSAs

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Atlanta 4 (North Tower)

Constructing a U.S. Specific SES Index for the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study

AIR Presenter/Author: Markus Broer

WEDNESDAY MARCH 8, 2017

8:00 – 9:30 AM EST

Group Panel 364: Multi-Tiered Systems of Support: How Do Assessment and Cognitive Sciences Help Inform Response to Low Reading Performance in the U.S?

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 11 (South Tower)

AIR Discussant: Rebecca Stone

U.S. Approaches to Early Grade Reading Assessment: How Are the Assessment Results Utilized?

AIR Presenter/Author: Ruth Isaia

Cognitive Foundations of Reading and Its Acquisition: An Approach to Advancing Evidence-Based Literacy Instruction

AIR Presenter/Author: Wesley Hoover

Connecting the Dots: Multi-Tiered Systems of Support for Inclusive Reading Achievement

AIR Presenter/Author: Mohammed Elmeski

Group Panel 375: Research Using EGRA in Central Asia: Research Innovation Under the Quality Reading Project in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan

Sheraton Atlanta, Grand Ballroom A (South Tower)

AIR Discussant: Todd Drummond

Impact Results

AIR Presenters/Authors: Saule Khamzina & Suhrob Aminov

EGRA Fluency Measures

AIR Presenter/Author: Amy Todd

Group Panel 379: Creating a supportive learning environment: enhancing partnership and collaboration on the USAID/READ program in Ethiopia

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 3 - Piedmont (North Tower)

It’s the Small Things: Collaboration and Synergy on the Ethiopia READ Program

AIR Presenter/Author: Jordene Hale

3:15 - 4:45 PM EST

Paper Session 476: Gender and Education Issues in Burkina Faso, Ghana, Liberia and South Africa: Teaching and Learning for Transformation

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Atlanta 4 (North Tower)

Quantitative Findings from Girls’ Opportunities to Access Learning (GOAL) Plus in Liberia

AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Sherman

5:00 – 6:30 PM EST

Paper Session 504: Outside of Schooling: Examining Career, Professional Development, and Employment Trajectories

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Atlanta 1 (North Tower)

AIR Chair: David Miller

Employment and Educational Activities Across LifePhases

AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski

What Factors Relate to Teachers’ Need for, and Participation in Technology-Related Professional Development?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Yemurai Tsokodayi & Frank Torres Fonseca

Group Panel 520: From Efficacy Research to Dissemination: National and International Perspectives on the Good Behavior Game

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 7 (South Tower)

The Good Behavior Game: Efficacy to Translational Research.

AIR Presenter/Author: Anja Kurki

The Good Behavior Game: Online Professional Development for an Evidence-Based Prevention Program.

AIR Presenter/Author: Megan Sambolt

Building Partnerships Across and Within Borders: Good Behavior Game in the International Context.

AIR Presenters/Authors: Gail Chan & Jennifer Scala

THURSDAY MARCH 9, 2017

9:45 – 11:15 AM EST

Group Panel 579: Faculty Concerns in Comparative Perspective: Central Asia and the United States

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 12 (South Tower)

AIR Discussant: Todd Drummond

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Group Panel 603: Research and Application of Evidence in Early Literacy in the LAC Region: Strengths, Gaps and Needs

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 1 - Georgia 11 (South Tower)

What Works to Improve Early Grade Reading Outcomes in the LAC Region?

AIR Presenter/Author: Thomas J De Hoop

Stakeholder Mapping and Analysis in the LAC Region

AIR Presenter/Author: Andrea Coombes

LAC Systematic Review: Translating Evidence into Practice.

AIR Presenter/Author: Rebecca Stone

3:00 – 4:30 PM EST

Group Panel 667: Understanding Stakeholder Capacities and Challenges in Early Literacy Policy and Practice: Comparing Findings from Stakeholder Analyses in Honduras, Jamaica, and Nicaragua

Sheraton Atlanta, Floor 3 - Grand Ballroom C (South Tower)

Building Qualitative Research Capacity in Partner Countries to Carry Out Qualitative Research

AIR Presenter/Author: Andrea Coombes

More information about the conference may be found at http://www.cies2017.org/.

