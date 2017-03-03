Niki Costello at the Ame Spa at Turnberry Isle Wellness travel is increasingly a family and friend affair; our new pricing structure makes it more affordable for groups to benefit from Nikki’s body and mind-healing programs.

The âme Spa & Wellness Collective at Turnberry Isle Miami, which debuted earlier in the year, today announced that it would offer a special promotional rate for its 3-day “Vital Body Retreats” with Master Yoga Teacher Nikki Costello specifically designed to cater to the trend of friends and families travelling together on wellness trips. These retreats offer guests the chance to connect to the renewable source of energy within that generates physical strength, promotes healing and restores balance and will take place:



March 17-19, 2017

May 12-14, 2017

October 20-22, 2017

December 1-3, 2017

“Since launching our Camp ÂME retreat program, we’ve heard from many guests who want to experience our curated wellness getaways with family and friends,” said Tammy Pahel, Spa Director at the âme Spa & Wellness Collective. “Wellness travel is increasingly a family and friend affair; our new pricing structure makes it more affordable for groups to benefit from Nikki’s body and mind-healing programs.”

Pricing for Nikki’s retreats start at $1,599 per person (4 persons per room), three persons per room ($1,699), two persons per room ($1,799) and one person per room ($2,000). The 3-day retreats offer yoga practice and meditation sessions with Nikki, spa treatments, wellness circuits, QA/discussions with Nikki and breakfast and lunch daily. For a full itinerary for the Nikki weekends as well as a list of âme Spa and Wellness Collective’s other retreats click here.

Bio: Nikki Costello is a Certified Iyengar Yoga Teacher (CIYT). For 24 years, her teaching has been influenced by annual trips to India including six visits to RIMYI (Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute in Pune), the study of philosophical and scriptural texts and a daily practice of meditation. In 2013, Nikki was a contributing editor at Yoga Journal, writing the magazine’s “Basics Column” and in 2016 she was named one of the 100 Most Influential Yoga Teachers in America. Nikki is recognized as a thought leader in the global yoga community and shares her wisdom and expertise in yoga and meditation retreats around the world. When at home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, she teaches public classes at Kula Yoga and Yoga Shanti and maintains a well-established private practice in New York City guiding individuals on all levels of their health and well-being.

Retreats are restricted to 50 participants and offer a 3-day program with expert led classes, featured talk series, social hours, fine dining, and signature spa treatments at the âme Spa & Wellness Collective. Five-star accommodations and full access to Turnberry Isle Miami’s amenities are included. For more information and to book retreats visit: http://www.amewellness.com/retreats.

âme Spa & Wellness Collective

âme, the new luxury full-service spa and wellness collective at Turnberry Isle Miami, offers an integrative wellness program personalized to every guest and member. The âme Spa & Wellness Collective’s opening brings with it the new gold standard in luxury spa experiences. Its wellness program is curated by a collective comprising forward-thinking global practitioners and it is at the vanguard of both Eastern and Western modalities. âme offers integrated strategies that allow clients to manage stress, encourage strength and flexibility, lose weight, cultivate equanimity, look and feel younger, and create new patterns that can last a lifetime -- all within a supportive community. A list of spa treatments, a list of âme experts, and Camp ÂME retreat schedules are available on the âme site. To book spa appointments, to sign up for expert retreats and âme-azing Sundays, or to participate in regularly scheduled classes visit: http://www.amewellness.com.

Turnberry Isle Miami

Tucked away on 300 tropical acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Turnberry Isle Miami is a tropical oasis with a culture of authenticity, and enriching experiences. The resort is renowned for its two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina’s award-winning BOURBON STEAK restaurant, new on-property dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, newly renovated three-story âme Spa & Wellness Collective, the elite Cañas Tennis, two relaxing pools, 40,000 square feet of meetings space, and engaging Turnberry Kids camp all within reach of 398 spacious guest rooms and suites. An Autograph Collection property, Turnberry Isle Miami is a recent Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Hotel. Book your stay at: http://www.turnberryislemiami.com.

