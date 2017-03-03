CIC™ Announces 24/7 Eviction and Criminal Records Updating

Striving for higher data accuracy rates aligns with our core values as a company

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s premier background screening provider, has announced that their eviction and criminal data is updated every 24 hours. This follows with the company’s initiative to achieve higher data accuracy rates, improving the overall quality of their tenant screening service.

“Striving for higher data accuracy rates aligns with our core values as a company,” stated William Bower, CEO of CIC™, “anything less than undermines the purpose of tenant screening and exposes clients to unnecessary risks when accepting rental applicants.”

Previous measures made by CIC™ to enhance the quality of their eviction and criminal data have involved increasing the size of their database scan and diversifying the databases they draw from, upholding high security measures, and modifying their algorithm to ensure high accuracy rates.

The company’s nationwide eviction search has over 36 million reportable records (the largest of its kind), derived entirely from landlord-tenant court records from jurisdictions around the country. Through thorough research and testing, the tenant screening provider has enhanced their applicant search algorithm and can achieve up to 10 prior addresses in a single inquiry. Their criminal data scans both national and local databases and includes SSA deaths, records from all 50 states (+ DC) with court records, incarceration and inmate records, and the terrorist watch list (OFAC) and sex offender registry.

CIC™ makes data security a priority with 3rd party Qualified Security Assessments, which throughout the year tests and reviews the company’s physical computer structure and software architecture, and maintaining an EI3PA Level 1 certification which was awarded again to CIC™ in January by Experian®.

With their criminal and eviction record data updating every 24 hours, CIC™ expects that their data will achieve higher accuracy rates, allowing them to better service the multifamily housing market and individual landlords and real estate agents.

For more information about CIC™’s tenant screening solutions, go to http://www.cicreports.com for a free consultation. For real estate agents and individual landlords, http://www.applyconnect.com offers a simplified and free tenant credit and background check.