Ozeaderma Products Now Available on BeautyProductsIntl.com

Ozeaderma, a company known for creating a unique line of skin care supplements that focuses specifically on preventing harmful effects caused by outdoor elements like wind and sun, announced its products are now available on BeautyProductsIntl.com, a popular website for beauty products from around the world.

Ozeaderma is the only brand in the beauty and personal care market that develops products specifically for preventing the skin from the effects of the wind. Its many anti-aging properties focus on keeping the skin moisturized, as many elements dry out the skin and cause early aging. Now that the products are available on BeautyProductsIntl.com, more people than ever before will be able to benefit from them.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ozeaderma products are now available for purchase on BeautyProductsIntl.com,” said Manon Le Brun, President. “This new sales partnership will allow us to reach out to more people who have a demonstrated interest in high-quality beauty products. It fills a unique niche in the world or personal care, as it allows people who spend a lot of time outside to do so without worrying about the effects all the outdoor time will have on their skin.”

The main product in question is Active Wind Care, an ideal solution for anyone who loves to spend a lot of time outside in all weather conditions, from cold, windy and rainy to hot and dry, and anywhere in between. Wind and heat are especially tough on skin, as it dries it out, burns it and ultimately causes it to age too soon. As a result, anyone who either enjoys spending time outside or simply has sensitive skin will strongly benefit from this product.

Other Ozeaderma products make use of fruit-based, natural formulas that avoid the use of synthetic additives, sulfates, parabens, dyes and petroleum byproducts to provide similar effects. All of the company’s products have been put through years of research and testing by pharmacists, naturopaths, physicians, dermatologists and other experts.

“We are excited to reach out to more people than ever to help them preserve their youthful appearance for years to come,” said Le Brun.

For more information about Ozeaderma and its products, visit http://www.ozeaderma.com.