JobFLEX Announces Mobile Invoicing

JobFLEX, Tsheets.com’s #1 Estimating App, recently announced the addition of mobile invoicing. The app, which helps contractors save time and money by generating pricing quotes and estimates quickly and efficiently, released the new feature on Tuesday, March 7, 2016.

JobFLEX strives to offer the best available service to our users. The new invoicing feature will help 30,000 plus users in the contracting and home improvement industry save time and get paid faster.

“Our number one request by thousands of contractors using our JobFLEX quote and estimating software was to add an invoicing feature so they could turn their estimates into invoices. The new feature will provide the flexibility contractors need to run their business without cumbersome paperwork or other systems,”JobFLEX president Kim Phillipi said.

Mobile invoicing will offer the ability to quickly convert quotes and estimates into professional-looking invoices or users can choose to generate invoices from scratch for jobs that do not require a quote. Additionally, the new feature will help users record received payments and track balances due right in the app.

“Adding the invoicing feature to our estimating and quote software will allow contractors and small businesses to invoice faster in the field, while in their truck or in the office. Faster invoicing and payment tracking will mean improved cash flow for our contractors in a business where cash flow is critical,” said Phillipi.

JobFLEX will include the new mobile invoicing feature in the free trial version as well as for Basic and Pro subscriptions at no additional cost to the user. Users can get the feature by simply updating their app to the newest version after release.

About JobFLEX

JobFLEX is an award winning mobile app that empowers in-the-field sales staff to create polished and professional quotes and invoices right on site. The JobFLEX mobile app allows contractors to save more time, quote more work and close more jobs. To learn more about the JobFLEX app, visit http://www.job-flex.com.