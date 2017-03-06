“We need an army of educators who are passionate about computer science who have the tools, support, and professional development to empower all students to learn to code," said Krishna Vedati, CEO and Founder of Tynker.

In an effort to bring computer science to all schools across the nation, Tynker, the leading creative coding platform, today unveiled the Tynker Blue Ribbon Training Program and is seeking passionate K-12 STEM educators to apply to be selected as one of the first 50 coding ambassadors to participate in the program. Tynker will provide the selected educators with training, tools, and support to help them on the path to becoming coding experts in the classroom. The deadline for submissions is April 20th and selected educators will be notified on April 28, 2017.

The debut Blue Ribbon Training Program will be comprised of exemplary models of coding instruction who will work to cultivate a thriving educator community. These ambassadors will be committed to coding instruction by providing support, connecting at conferences, sharing their knowledge, and being an integral part of the maker and coding community.

Each year, Tynker will accept new teachers into the Tynker Blue Ribbon Training Program. As part of the program, teachers will receive many program perks and benefits, including:



Valuable Professional Development credential for their teaching portfolio and resume

Speaking opportunities at local and national conferences

A Classroom license of Tynker’s award-winning curriculum for up to 30 students

Discount on Tynker's premium curriculum for their entire school

Exclusive training on implementing coding across the curriculum

Inclusion in the Tynker Professional Development Directory

Guest author privileges on the Tynker Blog, reaching thousands of teachers that are enthusiastic about computer science

First look at new features and coding curricula

“The majority of schools in the U.S. don’t teach computer programming, but computing jobs are the number 1 source of wages in today’s economy,” said Krishna Vedati, Founder and CEO of Tynker. “We need an army of educators who are passionate about computer science who have the tools, support, and professional development to empower all students to learn to code - and our Blue Ribbon Training Program is our commitment to this mission.”

Teachers are excited about what the Blue Ribbon Training Program has to offer, including Krissy Venosdale, a leader in the maker movement and Innovation Coordinator for Kinkaid School in Houston, TX.

“I am passionate about blending my love of making and teaching to make a real difference in the classroom," said Venosdale. "I am really excited about Tynker’s Blue Ribbon Training Program because it will empower me to help my students become critical thinkers, solve problems, and create through coding. Plus, I will be able to share my insights with other like-minded educators."

Tynker is a leader in the national effort to teach tech skills and fill open technology jobs. Tynker is already used by over 50 million kids in over 60,000 schools around the world. Educators who are passionate about joining Tynker’s goal to bring coding into all classrooms and who want to share their skills and knowledge with industry peers should apply to the Blue Ribbon Training Program at https://www.tynker.com/school/blue-ribbon/

