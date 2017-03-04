We were able to provide a fresh, and innovative approach to residential leasing. Past News Releases RSS

Southern Residential Leasing, the leading residential leasing agency along Northwest Florida and Alabama’s Gulf Coast, announced restructuring of the company's management team, as well as the launch of its new website.

This action furthers the company’s commitment to provide outstanding marketing and business strategies, as well as to exceed the expectations of the Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama long term rental owners they represent. Southern announced two executives will spearhead targeted divisions, driven by team efforts to surpass the standard business model.

Tracy Jackson, who now serves as Operations Manager, has been with Southern since 2012 and was named Chapter President for the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) in 2013. She will take on the responsibilities of leading operations, reporting for the division, staff management and administering Southern's policies and procedures. Jackson’s primary focus, according to Director of Business Development Tosh Belsinger is, “to provide both leadership and support to the residential leasing team, in order to bolster greater operational efficiencies and stronger channels of communication.”

Wendy Hayden, who now serves as the Marketing and Business Development Manager, has been an integral part of the Southern vision since 2011. Her previous roles in the company include property manager and director of Southern's eastern region. She is slated to focus on clients’ financial portfolios, ensuring they yield the highest return possible on investments through marketing and business development principles. Belsinger said of Hayden, “Her passion for promoting our clients’ long term rental properties is strengthened by her interpersonal skills and working knowledge of the real estate and property management industry.”

SouthernResidentialLeasing.com, which launched this January, delivers a full suite of enhanced services, including an owner and tenant portal that will streamline users’ experience. “I feel that our clients and tenants will appreciate the ease of navigation whether they are searching for a long term rental, accessing their owner portal to view statements, or simply making an online rent payment. We were able to provide a fresh and innovative approach to residential leasing in which everything can be accomplished effortlessly,” Hayden said.

Southern Rentals and Real Estate is a leading provider of vacation rentals, real estate, property management services, and long term rentals in Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama. Established in 1995, the company is owned and operated by two sets of brothers, Brad and Mike Shoults and Kevin and Kerry Veach, and Susan Carleton. Southern represents nearly 1,400 vacation rentals, 1,000 long term rentals, countless real estate opportunities and more than 40 associations along the Gulf Coast. The Southern family of companies includes Southern Vacation Rentals, Southern Residential Leasing, Southern Real Estate Sales, RE/MAX Southern and Southern Association Management. For more information, visit GoSouthern.com.