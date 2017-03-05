Caroline Worley Announced as General Counsel of The Champion Companies

“Caroline has an impeccable reputation in Columbus and is a leader in the community for women and businesses alike,” Brian Yeager, Champion’s president and CEO said.

The Champion Companies has named Caroline Worley as the company’s General Counsel, effective March 28, 2017.

In her role as General Counsel, Worley will guide Champion through all facets of the business with a focus on HR, operations, risk management and business organization as well as mentor and support the executive leadership team as it continues to grow and scale the business and take on new initiatives.

“Caroline has an impeccable reputation in Columbus and is a leader in the community for women and businesses alike,” Brian Yeager, Champion’s president and CEO said. “Her passion and expertise are a perfect fit for Champion.”

Worley has owned and operated her own law firm, Worley Law, since 2009 and previously served as an Assistant County Prosecutor in Franklin County, Ohio. She is co-founder and serves on the board of the Women’s Small Business Accelerator, a non-profit that provides co-working space, mentoring and education to local woman-owned businesses. Caroline also serves on the Columbus Chamber Board, the Westerville Chamber board and as a past President for the Columbus Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Worley has partnered with Champion since 2015 and recently made the decision to come on board full time and close her law firm after nearly eight years. “It’s an amazing opportunity to get the chance to work with an innovative team of experts and a culture that is second to none,” Worley said. “Owners Brian Yeager and Michelle Yeager-Thornton have an established mission and track record of generously giving back to the Central Ohio community.”

About The Champion Companies

Founded in 2010, Champion is a full-service, multi-family investment and management firm. Champion currently owns and manages nearly 5,000 apartments within Central Ohio, with 13 communities in the growing cities Columbus (Easton), Delaware, Dublin, Hilliard, Lewis Center (Polaris), Westerville and Worthington. Champion has been named a Columbus Business First Fast 50 company for five consecutive years. Champion has also been recognized for its philanthropic efforts, receiving a Columbus Business First Corporate Caring Award in 2015.