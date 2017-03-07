HR technology leader drives culture of health through onsite fitness center, ergonomic consultations, massage therapy, and healthful nutrition options.

Businessolver, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology, announced today its distinction as a 2016 Gold-Level Fit-Friendly Worksite. The honor, bestowed annually by the American Heart Association, recognizes companies helping employees eat better and move more.

"We're committed to providing the best all-around workplace environment for our employees, with the unwavering belief that when people feel their best, they perform their best," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver Founder, President and CEO. "We're proud of the investments we've made at our worksites to promote physical activity, nutrition, and overall well-being. It's a gratifying honor to be recognized by the American Heart Association as a Gold-Level Fit-Friendly Worksite."

The Fit-Friendly Worksites program is a catalyst for positive change in the American workforce by helping worksites make employee health and well-being a priority. American employers lose an estimated $225.8 billion a year in healthcare expenses and health-related losses in productivity. The American Heart Association is working to change corporate cultures by motivating employees to start walking, which has the lowest dropout rate of any physical activity.

"As a wellness director, it's a joy to work with leaders like ours at Businessolver who believe so strongly in the connection between physical wellness and employee performance," said Tracey Orman, Businessolver Onsite Wellness & Fitness Administrator. "Not only have they supported significant investments in building and maintaining Fitnessolver, our onsite exercise facility, but also giving us the freedom to be creative with wellness challenges, rewards, and resources for employees. We offer onsite massage therapy, ergonomic consultations for workstations, and healthy nutrition options throughout the office. All of that is possible because our leadership team is convinced that the return on those investments is a truly happier and healthier workforce."

Businessolver and all other Fit-Friendly Worksite honorees are listed on the AHA website.

