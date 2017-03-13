Slobbr, the company revolutionizing the way you live life with your dog, today announced that it is bringing its discovery app and mobile-friendly website, created to help pet parents enrich life with their dogs, national.

Slobbr, available in iTunes, has been piloted in Boston and New York City over the last seven months. It enables pooch parents to easily find, interact and engage with places and people around them that align with their desire to live life with their dog. In addition, Android users can now discover dog-friendly experiences on Slobbr via a new, mobile-friendly Slobbr.com.

“From exploring your neighborhood’s dog-friendly stores and restaurants, sniffing out the best parks for your furry friend, or planning an entire day of events that you and your pup can enjoy together, Slobbr is all about creating more meaningful experiences with our dogs,” said Slobbr co-founder Michelle Fournier. “We’re thrilled to bring dog lovers across the country a better way to plan a walk, an outing, a day or even a trip with their pup in real-time!”

Using location-based technology, Slobbr enables pooch parents to find pet-friendly local parks, restaurants, hotels, and more that have been recommended by users in the Slobbr community or curated by the Slobbr team. Users can also expand their pack by connecting with dog lovers around them or posting cute photos of their four-legged pals. Best of all, for every check-in, Slobbr donates half a cup of kibble to a local animal shelter or rescue group. Specific features include:



Discover Slobbr Places: Pooch parents can search for nearby dog-friendly locations by map or list view, and add photos of their visits. They can also discover locations by categories such as places to stay, restaurants, dog parks or other services. Finally, they can filter further by distance, current location or where they intend to travel with their dog. What’s more, if they have a secret dog-friendly go-to that’s not already on the map - they can add that too!

Create and Edit Dog Profiles: All the dogs from a family’s pack can be added to Slobbr. Pooch parents can create their dog’s profile with photos and add their name before selecting their breed, gender and size. In addition, they can add their dog’s birthday, age and activity level.

Favorite Locations and Invite other Pooch Pals: Users can favorite the locations on Slobbr that they want to return to, which automatically adds them to a Favorite Places tab to revisit. They can also invite other Slobbr users to join them at a Slobbr location at a specific date and time.

Kibble Count: Users can keep track of the pack leader on the Kibble Counter leaderboard, which monitors the Slobbr members who have checked-in the most and donated the greatest amount of kibble to dogs in need.

To celebrate its country-wide rollout, Slobbr is teaming with national dog-friendly brands such as Tito's Handmade Vodka to reward Slobbr users with exclusive offers, while supporting dogs in need.

“For over two decades Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been committed to rescuing and protecting the four-legged friends that have come into our lives, and we’re excited to team with a company like Slobbr that has already helped feed thousands of dogs in need since its inception, just a few short months ago,” said Beth Bellanti Pander, Program Manager, Vodka For Dog People, at Tito’s.

While users can now check-in with their dog on Slobbr anywhere across the country, full dog-friendly maps and discovery tools are being provided initially for these 10 new markets, in addition to preexisting support for dog lovers in Boston and New York City:



Austin

Chicago

Los Angeles

Miami

Portland, OR

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Tampa

Washington, D.C.

About Slobbr

Slobbr is revolutionizing the way you live life with your dog. Its discovery app and mobile-friendly website help people unleash a more fulfilling life with their dogs. Using location-based technology, Slobbr enables pooch parents to find local parks, restaurants, hotels, and more, that have been recommended by users in the Slobbr community or curated by the Slobbr team. Users can also expand their pack by connecting with dog lovers around them or posting cute photos of their four-legged pals. Best of all, for every check-in, Slobbr donates half a cup of kibble to a local animal shelter or rescue group. Slobbr is available to download for free on iTunes and Android users can utilize via its mobile-friendly site at http://www.Slobbr.com.