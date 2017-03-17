Lewis N. Clark Releases New Anti-Theft Secura Collection

“We’re keeping the female traveler safe from grab and go, pickpocketing and virtual identification theft so she can focus on her trip, not the contents of her bag,” said Patty Stemp, Vice President of Product Development.

The new anti-theft RFID-blocking Secura™ collection by Lewis N. Clark® combines cutting-edge security features with stylish organization.

All five bags in the collection, including the commuter, satchel, messenger, cross-body, and convertipack, utilize straps with embedded stainless steel cables, which help prevent grab and go thieves from slashing and cutting. Additionally, the flexible Magnaloft™ fabric panels provide slash protection in critical compartments.

The locking hardware allows individuals to secure zippers together or secure the bag to a fixed object such as a chair or pole. This collection also protects against electronic theft by blocking unauthorized RFID readers from stealing personal information stored on credit cards and passports.

“We’ve built our Secura collection with the addition of highly functional security features, such as locking zipper compartments, anti-slash straps to thwart grab and go theft and RFID blocking pockets to shield credit cards from electronic identification hacking. Most importantly, the bags feature our proprietary Magnaloft material, making them slash-resistant without the feel of a cage like other anti-theft bags in the market,” said Patty Stemp, Vice President of Product Development.

All of the bags feature a variety of ways to keep belongings organized, from multiple interior and exterior pockets to individual card slots. Several even contain pockets dedicated specifically to passports and hotel room keys. Additionally, the exteriors are constructed of nylon with a PU coating, making them resistant to water. Despite the layers of organization and protection, the bags’ lightweight material ensure that they do not become heavy and cumbersome to carry.

This collection is ideal for traveling abroad as well as everyday activities such as commuting to work, going to the gym, and running errands. These bags can hold phones, MP3 players, keys, cosmetics, pens, tissues, and other essentials. They are also ideal for travel items such as toiletries, travel documents, and medications. They keep belongings easily accessible but safe from thieves.

With lightweight organization and thoughtful security features at the heart of the Secura collection, these bags help prevent both physical and electronic theft and keep items organized throughout individuals’ travels and everyday life.

