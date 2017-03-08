Ocotber 4th-6th, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Orlando, Florida Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity Councils are vital links for improving organizational results.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity Councils (Councils) are vital links for improving organizational results. However, to remain impactful and effective, members need opportunities to increase their skills and knowledge and to learn and share best practices and to network, celebrate, be inspired, recharge and grow. This is the purpose of the sixth annual 2017 ERG & Council Conference designed specifically for ERG and Council members.

Linda Stokes, President and CEO of PRISM International, Inc. and conference host said, "This year's conference theme is "People, Purpose & Passion - Making a Difference! The role of diversity councils and employee resource groups is to contribute to producing viable results that impact their workforce, workplace and the marketplace. They must create impactful change that is beneficial and enables their organizations to transition to higher levels of performance."

The two-day conference features keynote speakers, concurrent workshops and special topic sessions and various networking breaks and opportunities. One of the conference highlights is the exciting TOP 25 recipient countdown for the 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™. Fernando Serpa, Executive Director of the Association of ERGs & Councils and Honors Award founder, "ERGs and Diversity Councils previously complete and submit an online application that measures their impact in four areas. It's not until the celebration that they discover where they ranked within the TOP 25." The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ application process is open now until June 29th. The application process is free and open to all U.S. ERGs and Diversity Councils in operation for at least two years.

Last year's conference in Las Vegas attracted over 350 participants from over 110 U.S. organizations. "This conference is a great value and it's the only conference designed specifically for ERGs and Councils," said Serpa. "Sponsorship by strong advocates of ERGs and Councils like Bank of America, McKesson and Cleveland Clinic are helping to make this event possible. We invite other diversity and inclusion advocates and champions to get involved," concluded Serpa.

About the ERG & Council Conference™

About the ERG & Council Honors Award™

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the premiere annual national award that recognizes, honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs and Diversity Councils. The TOP 25 award recipients receive their awards at the ERG & Council Honors Award™ Dinner and Ceremony during the ERG & Council Conference.

About PRISM

PRISM is a WBENC and WOSB certified, full-service provider of innovative and proven consulting, training and products for leveraging diversity and inclusion, addressing unconscious bias, increasing cross-cultural competencies and creating more effective ERGs and Diversity Councils.

About the Association of ERGs & Councils

The Association of ERGs & Councils is a practice group of PRISM and the premier resource for transforming Employee Resource Groups, Diversity Councils & Employee Network Groups to impact key organizational & business objectives.