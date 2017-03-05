brightpeak financial, a leading digital financial services company, announced that Eric Hughes has joined the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer, where he will be responsible for marketing, communications and consumer insight development. As CMO, Eric will be a member of brightpeak financial’s senior management team and report directly to brightpeak financial CEO, Lisa Steffes.

The newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer will help brightpeak financial maintain consistency across its product and marketing strategies, marketing communications, public relations activities and consumer insights development. It is one that is essential to amplifying the company’s sales and marketing efforts to help a younger generation of people develop financial strength so they can live more confidently and generously.

"We are pleased to welcome Eric to brightpeak financial,” said Lisa Steffes, CEO of brightpeak financial. “Eric is a leader with an impressive track-record in building a memorable brand through cutting-edge marketing strategies, something that will be helpful to brightpeak financial as we continue our momentum and expand our geographic reach. He has the creativity, vision and in-depth, hands-on knowledge of each marketing channel needed for us to continue building upon the brightpeak financial brand and accelerate our business.”

brightpeak financial is a division of Thrivent Financial, focused on digitally offering Millennials and young Christian families straightforward financial advice paired with simple solutions, like term life insurance, disability income insurance and retirement products. This unique partnership allows for brightpeak financial to aid their customers digitally with helpful information and products, empowering them to grow financially stronger so they may live confidently and generously throughout their lives.

“It’s such an exiting time to join brightpeak financial,” said Eric Hughes, CMO of brightpeak financial. “This is a pivotal time in the company’s history as we’ve achieved explosive growth and have a compelling future ahead. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented people here, building upon their recent momentum and leveraging the creativity and passion that exists within the company.”

Eric brings to brightpeak financial over two decades of experience in product marketing and brand positioning. His background combines classic consumer branding with extensive product aptitude. His previous experience includes serving in a number of roles, most recently as Director of College Marketing at Jostens, Senior Director of Product Development at Caribou Coffee and Director of Product and Brand Marketing at Dairy Queen. He also served over three years as Chair of the National Restaurant Association’s Marketing Executives Group (MEG). Throughout his career, Eric has demonstrated his ability to identify innovative marketplace opportunities that help achieve revenue growth.

About brightpeak financial

brightpeak financial is a fast-growing, mission-driven digital financial services company offering straightforward financial guidance that is paired with solutions like term life insurance, disability income insurance as well emergency savings accounts and retirement products. The company equips and empowers people nationwide to grow financially stronger so they may live confidently and generously throughout their lives. With nearly 100 employees, brightpeak financial is a division of Thrivent Financial, a membership organization of Christians founded more than a century ago, and headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. It was recently recognized by Minnesota Business Magazine as one of 100 Best Companies to Work for. Visit http://www.brightpeakfinancial.com