Telegenisys (http://www.telegenisys.com) announced today that its operations have been audited for and received certifications for ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2005 and HIPAA compliance. Telegenisys continuously monitors, evaluates and updates the quality and security of all its client and administrative operations.

This ISO 9001:2015 recertification moves Telegenisys into compliance with the latest versions of the internationally recognized standards. The recent standards updates have brought focus to higher level of structure, making it easier for Telegenisys to demonstrate compliance as we work under the multiple management systems of our clients. Telegenisys updated its quality parameter, policies and procedures structure to match with the updates. Telegenisys was thus enabled:



To put greater emphasis on leadership engagement.

Document the structure of organizational risks and opportunities.

Improve overall quality to achieve higher efficiency.

In response to data security threats, Telegenisys was also successfully audited for its security both internally and externally, earning the ISO 27001:2005 certification. The audit covered Telegenisys's infrastructure, data center and services. Strict adherence to this standard helps ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of company and customer/client information.

Telegenisys works on 60,000 health cases per month and in order to ensure patient privacy it maintains strict HIPAA privacy procedures. In January, the data center was audited for HIPAA compliance and earned its certification in February 2017.

“Our investment in ISO and HIPAA certifications demonstrate to existing and potential clients that Telegenisys is dedicated to superior performance through planning and careful execution. We know excellence is achieved by meticulous and persistent care to detail which our process auditors insure continually,” said Mark Merani, CEO of Telegenisys Inc.

TELEGENISYS INC.

Telegenisys Inc. is a Delaware corporation having its primary headquarters in California. It was formed in 1994 as a technology company. For more than two decades Telegenisys has been delivering client success in a broad group of industries including health care, insurance, technology, hospitality, business services to name a few. In 1999 Telegenisys Inc. opened its operation center in Pune, located in the State of Maharashtra, India.

Telegenisys activities have several focus areas.

Technical / Customer / Product Support.

Market Research & Demand Generation Assistance

Traffic analysis and road mapping

Data Entry and Data Reduction

Medical records support including creation of medical summaries.