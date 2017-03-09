MyBrandMark.com Offers New Trademark Registration Package

Hiring a trademark attorney or trademark law firm costs a bit more than using a filing service. However, in the long run it makes more sense as it will dramatically reduce the risk of rejection, save time, and eliminates worries.

MyBrandMark.com is a full service trademark law firm that recognizes getting a trademark is a big step for any business. It is also very important to go about trademarking a name correctly. In order to assist those seeking to get a TM sign or TM symbol next to their name, MyBrandMark.com is introducing a new Trademark Registration Package. This package includes a comprehensive USPTO search done by a licensed trademark attorney, up to 3 name choices, and a short consultation. All this is only $545 per international class and includes the government fees. Below is an overview of the best approach to the trademark registration process and an explanation as to why a trademark attorney or trademark law firm is preferable to a filing service.

Many people are confused about whether or not they need a trademark attorney. As business grows, many small businesses contemplate this question as they realize how vital it is to have a TM symbol or TM sign next to their brand name. When researching the trademark registration process, business owners often Google “how to trademark a name.” Doing this will present one with an overwhelming number of offers from many sources and for different prices. Research is necessary to understand the benefits and downsides to the various services.

There are two types of trademark services, attorneys and filing services. Many of the offers found on Google will be from filing services. It is very important to understand that filing services are not trademark attorneys or trademark law firms. As such, they have less overhead and are generally cheaper. However, this low price comes with a catch.

When obtaining a trademark registration there are generally two main issues, the correct identification of goods and services and the trademark search. Most filing services do not provide advice on the correct identification. Instead they rely on the applicants’ choices. This usually results in registration in wrong or unneeded categories. Consequently, people end up getting either a useless trademark or wasting money on unneeded protection. MyBrandMark.com will not let this happen as it is a law firm employing licensed trademark attorneys and is not merely a filing service.

The trademark search is the second major pitfall for filing services. Most will only run an exact search which misses many adverse results. This can result in applying for a trademark which is similar to existing trademarks, an issue known as likelihood of confusion. In such cases USPTO examiners issue so-called Office Actions. Responding to Office Actions can become an additional and very substantial expense. In many cases this is the end of the road for the trademark. If an Office Action has already been encountered, then request a free estimate from MyBrandMark.com today.

There are dozens of other factors which need to be weighed in the legal analysis of a trademark. The use of personal names, geographic locations, descriptiveness, and many more should all be taken into account. Unfortunately, filing services ignore these factors, resulting in Office Actions against such trademark applications.

Trademark attorneys and trademark law firms are much better suited for assisting with trademark registration. Unlike filing services, the process does not involve lengthy website forms. The reason for this is simple, the attorney needs to speak with the client. Talking to the client will allow the attorney to understand the client’s situation and navigate the case in the most efficient and successful manner. Attorneys will rectify and clarify exactly which categories of goods and services the trademark should apply for. Attorneys will also run a comprehensive search to reduce the possibility of likelihood of confusion and run checks for secondary factors.

Hiring a trademark attorney or trademark law firm costs a bit more than using a filing service. However, in the long run it makes more sense as it will dramatically reduce the risk of rejection, save time, and eliminates worries. Start the process with our attorneys here.