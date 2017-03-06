Heritage at Colonia to host Referral Event

Heritage at Colonia is hosting a Referral Event on March 11th, 2017 from 10am to 5pm. “This exciting referral event will allow prospective homeowners and their friends to tour the wonderful quick move-in townhomes available right here in beautiful Colonia,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President at American Properties Realty, Inc.

Heritage at Colonia, a new community of 53 townhomes in Colonia, is hosting a Referral Event on Saturday, March 11th from 10am to 5pm. All attendees are invited to bring a friend and learn more about Heritage at Colonia. The event comes after a recent surge in sales as the community sold eight homes last month. Everyone will have the opportunity to learn more about this highly sought-after community as they tour quick move-in homes and win prizes. Refreshments will be served. Those interested should RSVP to 732.827.5639.

All attendees will also be entered to win gift cards from local restaurants and shops.

Located on Inman Avenue, Heritage at Colonia is within walking distance of several shops and lifestyle amenities such as local shopping, the Colonia Post Office and Woodbridge Public Library. Colonia Middle School, Colonia High School, St. John Vianney School, Oak Ridge Heights and Pennsylvania Avenue Heights Elementary Schools are all within a mile of this new community. For those who love the outdoors, recreational opportunities are available at Inman Avenue, Merrill, Oak Ridge and Esposito Parks. “Heritage at Colonia is centrally located near everything Middlesex County has to offer,” said Csik. “We’re eager to offer homebuyers a luxury option so close to shopping, parks, schools and public transportation.”

Just 27 miles from New York City, Heritage at Colonia provides commuters convenient options for public transportation. Public buses stop directly in front of the community and offer quick access to Rahway Train Station. The Garden State Parkway, Route 1, I-95 and I-287 are all just a short drive away.

“Known for its quality home designs, highly sought-after location and great schools, Heritage at Colonia offers homeowners a fresh start in an ideal neighborhood where lifelong friendships will be made,” Csik added.

Pricing begins in the mid $400s. To RSVP to the Referral Event, call 732.827.5639. To learn more about Heritage at Colonia, visit http://www.HeritageatColonia.com. The Heritage at Colonia Sales Office is located at 160 Savoth Lane in Colonia, NJ (GPS: 445 Inman Avenue) and is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxury single-family estates to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums and town homes. This talented management team looks forward to adding Heritage at Colonia to the portfolio of award-winning communities that successfully delivered the dream of affordable and luxury housing to thousands of residents from New Jersey to California. Every home is built with the same impeccable attention to detail, quality craftsmanship and unique design at an extraordinary value. Each home is delivered with a new home warranty and outstanding customer service. The experienced management is committed to earning the trust of each and every homeowner in providing a quality built home that will be enjoyed for years to come.