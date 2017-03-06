Three New Home Designs Now Available at The Orchards at AURA

The new Carrefour home design now available at The Orchards – a collection of single-family homes within the master-planned AURA community. “Our most important goal as a homebuilder is to listen to the needs of our homebuyers and help them find the perfect home to fit their family’s lifestyle,” said Michael Canuso of Canuso Homes.

After listening to the needs and desires of homebuyers, Canuso Homes has unveiled three new home designs to its collection of home offerings available at The Orchards at AURA, a community of single-family homes located within the master-planned AURA community in Elk Township. The Orchards now has eight home designs to choose from, including the newly released Terrestria, Bellemeade and Carrefour designs.

“Our most important goal as a homebuilder is to listen to the needs of our homebuyers and help them find the perfect home to fit their family’s lifestyle,” said Michael Canuso of Canuso Homes. “We were asked for a single-story living space, so we designed the Terrestria. We also created the Carrefour and the Bellemeade home designs for those who fell in love with our model home at The Orchards, but felt it was out of their price range. These new home designs are competitively priced from $349,990.”

Innovative and dynamic, the Terrestria, Carrefour and Bellemeade homes feature open concept layouts that are ideal for today’s families. All homes are available for customization, offering farmhouse, craftsman and formal exterior elevations.

The Terrestria is a single-story design with 2,020 to 4,093 sq. ft. of living space, two to four bedrooms, two to three baths and a two-car garage. The home features a gourmet kitchen enhanced by an oversized island and a generous, light-filled garden dining space that’s ideal for entertaining. This home is priced from $349,990.

The Carrefour is a two-story home with 2,770 to 4,120 sq. ft. of living space, four to six bedrooms, two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half baths and a two-to-three-car garage. Upstairs features a grand second floor, highlighted by a master suite with two walk-in closets and master bath with his and hers vanities, linen closet and oversized shower. This home is priced from $387,990.

The Bellemeade is a two-story home with 2,399 to 3,286 sq. ft. of living space, four to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. The three focal points of this home are the family gathering area, the spacious open kitchen with a gourmet island and a dining room flooded with natural light. This home is priced from $349,990.

The Orchards at AURA is located within the master-planned AURA community by Canuso Communities. Building on the award-winning Canuso tradition, all homes at The Orchards at AURA are designed and built with vision, outstanding quality and with your family in mind, according to Canuso.

Chad and Nicole Kashow, new homebuyers at The Orchards at Aura, are thrilled with their new Canuso home. “Our tailored Canuso home meets the needs and functionality of our family,” they said. “The open, spacious layout and high quality products had us sold from the beginning. The options are endless.”

Homebuyers like Chad and Nicole will enjoy access to AURA’s amenities like the Green at AURA and the AURA trail. Featuring nine acres of open space, the Green at AURA has a tot lot, playground, playing field, walking trails, gazebo, pavilion and community garden for all to enjoy. Linked by trails and paths that lead into the Elk Recreation Area and eventually into the Elephant Swamp Preserve, the AURA Trail offers families the chance to explore the outdoors together.

Situated among Gloucester County’s farms and orchards, The Orchards at AURA is located within an easy commute of South Jersey commerce centers and only 14 miles to Center City Philadelphia. Rowan University offers cultural and intellectual opportunities nearby, and suburban conveniences are available minutes away along Delsea Drive.

The Orchards Sales Center is open daily from 11am to 6pm and is located at 105 Cortland Boulevard in Glassboro, NJ. To learn more about the new home designs available at The Orchards at Aura, please call Mary Helen Ranieri at 609-405-2755 or visit http://www.OrchardsatAURA.com.

About Canuso Communities

Canuso Communities is the Delaware Valley’s premier master plan developer. Dedicated to the principles of family and community, Canuso has developed and produced over 100 residential neighborhoods and more than 750,000 sq. ft. of office and retail space.

About Canuso Homes

Canuso Homes, a family business for 50 years, is the premier home builder in South Jersey. Dedicated to the principles of family and community, Canuso Homes has developed and produced over 7,000 homes in over 100 communities. To learn more, visit http://www.canuso.net.

About AURA

AURA is a master-planned community by Canuso Communities located in Elk Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey. Canuso Communities has attracted an appealing mix of national and regional builders to the community, offering everything from value-oriented first homes and luxury move-up designs to multi-generation homes, townhomes and apartment living opportunities. To learn more, visit http://www.auranj.com.