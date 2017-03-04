Western International Securities Announces its 2017 Tahoe Symposium

Western International Securities symposium will provide its Advisors with a valuable educational and practice management experience.

Western International Securities, an independent broker-dealer, will hold its 2017 Tahoe Symposium on March 8-10, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency in Incline Village, NV. The event will bring together Western Advisors, product sponsors and leading industry vendors from such areas as financial planning and back office integration.

This year’s symposium will include guest speakers Janet Kelly, who leads the Practice Management team at BNY Mellon’s Pershing and Robert Mariotti, from the Business Consulting and Analytics team at Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions. Janet will present attendees with suggestions on how to develop a strategy to uncover client priorities and deepen trust, while Rob will present attendees with suggestions on realizing the value in their practice and understanding their succession options.

Western’s symposium will provide a valuable educational and practice management experience, focusing on ideas, products, and technology to help their Advisors grow their practice. This event also provides an opportunity for Western Advisors to network with their colleagues and industry professionals.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to offer our Advisors the opportunity to hear from such distinguished speakers as Janet Kelly and Robert Mariotti. This symposium will not only provide them with valuable ideas for growing their businesses but will also afford them the opportunity to connect and network with colleagues and industry professionals.” said Donald Bizub, Chief Executive Officer of Western International Securities.

Through its clearing agreements with Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions (and broker/dealer National Financial Services LLC), Pershing LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc., Western is able to provide its Advisors with the financial services and support they need to grow their business effectively. Established in 1995, the firm is headquartered in Pasadena, CA and maintains offices nationwide.

Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions and National Financial Services LLC (a member of NYSE and SIPC) are independent organizations not affiliated with the other parties mentioned above. Pershing LLC, a member of FINRA, NYSE and SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon). Wedbush Securities Inc., a member of FINRA, NYSE and SIPC, is the largest subsidiary of holding company WEDBUSH, Inc.

Fidelity Clearing and Custody Solutions provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 200 Seaport Boulevard Boston, MA 02210.

793318.1.0

© 2017 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.