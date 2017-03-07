PR and communications professionals are invited to attend PR News’ webinar, “How PR Pros Can Engage with Journalists on Email and Social Media,” on March 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET to learn best practices for email pitching and the do's and don'ts of reaching out to journalists on social media. The 90-minute webinar will be led by:



Janet Brumfield, Director, Corporate Communications, Verizon

Kristen Page-Kirby, Senior Arts Editor, Washington Post Express

Ashley Hennings, Head of Public Relations, ClassPass

Mary Baker, Senior Manager, Public Relations, CEB Global

To be successful at earning media coverage, PR and communications practitioners must be as adept at targeting influential bloggers and reporters on Twitter and Facebook as they are at writing compelling subject lines and email body text. To get the how-to’s for media relations in the digital age, register for the webinar online: http://www.prnewsonline.com/webinars/media-relations-on-social.

Webinar attendees will learn how to:



Use email formats and write subject lines that are most likely to get noticed by journalists

Structure email pitches so they are optimally useful for reporters

Generate and post content and resources on social media most sought after by the press

Conduct authentic, mutually beneficial social media outreach with journalists

Build trust with journalists—and what to do if you inadvertently burn bridges

•Target journalists to seed stories on Twitter and Facebook



Pitch stories to the media on an open social channel

This interactive webinar will allow for real-time Q&A’s to ensure specific questions are answered. For more information, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/webinars/media-relations-on-social.

Webinar registration includes access to the speaker presentations and webcast recording for one full year. If you have further questions, contact Client Services at clientservices(at)accessintel(dot)com.

The PR News Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com.