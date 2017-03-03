Nearly Twice As Many ACM™ Testing Sites Now Available

The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is pleased to announce more Accredited Case Manager (ACM™) Certification testing sites are now available.

Previously, there were 185 testing sites nationwide that ACM™ candidates could access. That number has nearly doubled, as case management professionals now have more than 300 locations to take the exam. Candidates will likely find a testing site closer to their desired location, and many sites are now open every Saturday as well. Candidates who have existing testing appointments will see no change, as they’ll continue to test at their scheduled time and location.

The ACM™ is the industry standard for Case Management professionals and promotes industry-wide competency standards through a uniform national certification exam. Credentialed individuals must successfully complete both a multiple-choice component and a discipline-specific simulation component.

ACMA holds the position that “nurses and social workers with 36 months of health delivery system experience should have their Accredited Case Manager credential, ACM™, to practice Health Delivery System Case Management. ACM™ exam eligibility requires a minimum of twelve (12) months of Health System Case Management experience.”

To learn more about ACM™ Certification and to apply for an exam, please visit http://www.acmaweb.org/acm/. For questions, email certification(at)acmaweb(dot)org or call 501-907-2262.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 7,000 members nationwide, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with Case Management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the local and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit http://www.acmaweb.org.

About ACM™/NBCM:

Founded in 2005, the National Board for Case Management (NBCM) provides oversight for the ACM™ credentials. They are responsible for developing and approving certification content, testing and eligibility policies; conducting eligibility reviews; reviewing applicant certification appeals and rendering decisions; and recommending strategies or developments for the ACM™ Certification.

