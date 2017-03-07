Tackle and Field Celebrates 4 Year Anniversary

Our team will always go the extra mile to make your outdoor experience enjoyable

Monday, March 13 marks the 4 year anniversary of the grand opening of Tackle and Field, outdoor sports store located in Wanaque, N.J. Since buying and rebranding Tackle and Field back in 2013, owner Ken Niepokoy has completely enhanced the layout of the store, as well as upgrading its inventory. Along with improving the physical look of the store, Ken has also integrated it into an essential part of the community.

The community is encouraged to come out to Tackle and Field’s Anniversary Celebration, March 11 to the 13, and take advantage of Ken’s exclusive anniversary sales. Sales include 20% off all Keitech and Yamamoto Baits, $.25 Targets, 10% off Carhartt products, 15% off Berkley Sunglasses, and much more.

To celebrate the anniversary, Ken has also been giving customers an incentive to come in leading up to the Anniversary Sale. Since the beginning of February, every individual purchase of $50 or more has been entered into a drawing to win the customer's choice of a Spinning Combo, Dobyns Savvy 702 SF Rob, and Pflueger Supreme XT 30 reel or a Carbon Express X-Force 350 Crossbow. The winner will be announced at close of business on the anniversary, March 13.

“Many thanks to our loyal following for helping us to grow and to become the Outdoor Destination of choice in Northern New Jersey. Our team will always go the extra mile to make your outdoor experience enjoyable.” Said Owner Ken Niepokoy.

Tackle and Field has proudly served and supplied residents of Northern NJ since 2013, with the best hunting and fishing advice and equipment to suit any need and budget. Ken at Tackle and Field believes no matter what the sport or hobby, being properly equipped will enable you to have the most fun. From fishing supplies to live bait, boating equipment and maintenance. Kayaks, outdoor clothing, and hunting gear, Tackle and Field has it all.