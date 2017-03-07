The Gold Coast historic district gained rise when millionaire Potter Palmer made his home there after the Great Chicago Fire. The Gold Coast is now well-known for being in the top 10 most affluent neighborhoods in America; it boasts of castle like mansions and large high rises, playing a distinct and prominent part of the Chicago skyline. As one can imagine, the Gold Coast has no scarcity of luxury hotels.

“20 Years on the Gold Coast” is an insightful book detailing the hilarity, hardships and downright entertainment that comes with spending 20 years on the Gold Coast’s hotel circuit. Author Louis Dybel, currently the Director of Public Relations for the Chicago Hotel Association and a highly-regarded publisher, details the light-hearted and fun stories he’s gathered from his 20 years in the industry.

In his book, Dybel shows a true insiders vantage point on some of the giants of the 20th century, having encountered people of all walks of life, whether rich or poor. The experiences Dybel catalogues in his book are zany, bizarre and unique, as he details close encounters with celebrities like Richard Nixon, Ringo Starr, Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Hanks and more.

“No one else could have written this book,” said Dybel, when speaking about his unique career path.

The book is now available on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2mvCY7v. More information about Louis Dybel and “20 Years on the Gold Coast” can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/twentyyearsonthegoldcoast/.