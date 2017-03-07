Greenery Living Room - Art by Amy Donaldson “This curated collection of Greenery-inspired prints brings a renewed vibrance to create interiors that are fresh and inviting, while coordinating with other home décor furnishings and accents.” - George Yedinak, CEO, McGaw Graphics, Inc.

Leading fine art print publisher McGaw Graphics has released a collection of images that feature Pantone’s 2017 color of the year Greenery. Since Pantone announced their choice of Greenery in December, the home décor market has been flush with items in this refreshing shade including kitchen appliances, furniture, lighting and home accents.

Greenery, a revitalizing shade, is symbolic of new beginnings and reflects the pull of nature’s beauty to infiltrate the physical world. Greenery is also “nature’s neutral” making it perfect for home décor and hospitality settings. Pairing perfectly with classic neutrals like white and gray, art in this palette is timeless and lives beyond the classic trend cycle. McGaw Graphics’ collection of top-selling images in the Greenery palette includes decorative themes from abstract to landscape and photography for every room of the home. Examples of these prints featuring Greenery:



In the living room, large statement abstracts

In the kitchen a vignette of small botanical watercolors

In the Dining Room a sweeping landscape in revitalizing shades of green

In the Bedroom & Bath botanical images create a respite from the complexities of the modern world.

“Greenery has struck a nerve with our customers this year,” said George Yedinak, Chief Executive Officer of McGaw Graphics. “This curated collection of Greenery-inspired prints brings a renewed vibrance to create interiors that are fresh and inviting, while coordinating with other home décor furnishings and accents.”

Greenery is quickly gaining ground as a relevant trend in home décor. Conde Naste Traveler and Digital Trends.com both recently featured a London home inspired by Pantone’s Greenery created by Airbnb, the online marketplace for short-term lodging. The “Outside In House” is brimming with plants and full of home furnishings in the verdant palette, including faux grass carpets, a dining room that is also a greenhouse and a tropical lagoon bath. Prominent home décor publications Elle Décor and Architectural Digest and others have also featured decorating ideas around this trendy shade incorporating everything from wallpaper, lighting, textiles and kitchenware.

Most McGaw Graphics prints are available in a range of 9 sizes from petite to billboard, and on 3 substrates including poster paper, premium textured paper and canvas. Visit mcgawgraphics.com to view the McGaw Graphics Greenery Fine Art Print Collection and to download a PDF featuring a curated collection of art for interior design projects.

For more discussion or interviews, contact Katy Daly (katy.daly(at)mcgawgraphics(dot)com / 802-367-7206)

About McGaw Graphics

McGaw Graphics is a leading art publishing company for over 35 years, providing high-quality art prints from over 200 artists, and more than 10,000 images. McGaw Graphics offers the most comprehensive museum collection with artists like Monet, Van Gogh, Degas and more modern masters such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Mark Rothko, as well as various contemporary artists. McGaw Graphics posters are printed in the United States and sold worldwide.