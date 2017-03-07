Village Podiatry Centers announces the acquisition of a new podiatrist in the Gainesville GA area. Foot and ankle surgeon Rudolf W. Cisco, DPM, FACFAS, is the primary podiatric care physician at North Georgia Foot and Ankle Specialists at 1224 Sherwood Park Drive NE, Gainesville GA 30501.

“Our practice is very fortunate to have Dr. Cisco as part of our Village Podiatry Centers family. He is a well-established foot doctor with a thriving practice and is well loved by his many patients. The addition of Dr. Cisco’s practice will allow us to extend our comprehensive high quality care throughout the growing Gainesville community.”

-- Dr. David Helfman, DPM and CEO, Village Podiatry Centers

Village Podiatry Centers offers all-inclusive treatment of a wide variety of foot and ankle conditions, including podiatric surgery, laser treatment, innovative heel pain therapy, and diabetic foot care.

Dr. Cisco specializes in surgical and non-surgical treatments of foot, ankle and heel pain, including comprehensive foot, ankle and leg surgery. In addition to primary podiatric care, Dr. Cisco offers laser treatment for nail fungus, wound care, diabetic foot and limb care, plantar fasciitis, as well as sports medicine, therapeutic shoe inserts and custom made orthotics.

Dr. Cisco is a board certified member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, member of Georgia Podiatric Medical Association, member of American Diabetes Association and a member of American Academy of Podiatric Practice Management. Additionally, he is Board Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Podiatric Surgery. Dr. Cisco earned his doctorate in Podiatric Medicine from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia, PA.

About Village Podiatry Centers: Village Podiatry Centers, a division of Extremity Healthcare, Inc., is the largest foot and ankle surgical practice in the Southeast and one of the largest Podiatry practices in the country. Village Podiatry Centers has more than 45 Doctors and 36 offices throughout the metro-Atlanta area, Middle Georgia and Tennessee. Our highly experienced board-certified and board qualified physicians provide comprehensive treatment and surgery for all foot & ankle conditions and injuries.

