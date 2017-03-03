Top Chef Winner Brooke Williamson "It's all super surreal."

And the winner is... Awards season officially ended last night with kudos to Runway’s very own Chef Brooke Williamson of da Kikokiko fame. Brooke took home the foodie world’s Oscar, First Place on Top Chef’s 14th season. After being named first runner up in season 10, Brooke returned with a vengeance, wowing the judges with warm oyster, charred octopus, braised pork belly and beans, and flan.

"It’s all super surreal," Brooke told The Daily Dish. "I thought my Top Chef days were over four years ago. And then to kind of do it all again and make it through the whole process and become the winner, it’s very surreal, and I kind of still don’t believe it really happened."

Da Kikokiko is the newest addition in her quickly expanding group of restaurants; Hudson House, The Tripel, Playa Provisions and the culinary boutique Tripli-Kit. Da Kikokiko, “the spot” in Hawaiian, offers a modern spin on Hawaiian poke, and embodies Brooke’s laid-back beach lifestyle.

Runway Playa Vista is the newest Westside culinary destination with fabulous eateries all in one beautiful location. In addition to da Kikokiko, there’s ROC, Hopdoddy, Gastro Pub at Whole Foods, Starbucks, N'ice Cream, Lyfe Kitchen, Urban Plates, Panini Cafe, Sol Cocina, 800° Degrees Pizza, plus Hal's Bar & Grill opening soon.

It’s the epicenter of Playa Vista - L.A.'s newest urban playground. A family-friendly, mixed-use space offers all the amenities and safety of a suburban neighborhood right in the middle of Silicon Beach.

