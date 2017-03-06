Stephan Cassaday Wins Top Financial Advisor in Virginia Again in 2017

Cassaday & Company When you combine a vision of providing unbiased, objective and impartial advice with a group of highly motivated, experienced professionals dedicated to client service, the sky is the limit.

Stephan Cassaday has again been named the top financial advisor in Virginia according to Barron’s, a premier investing publication, which released its 2017 list of Top 1,200 Advisors: State by State rankings today. Barron’s evaluates thousands of financial advisors nationwide to determine these rankings, and Cassaday has topped the Virginia list for three of the past four years. Cassaday has also been awarded national distinctions from the publication, including Top 100 Independent Advisors and Top 100 Advisors.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Barron’s as the leading advisor in the state of Virginia,” said Cassaday, President and CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc., who abandoned the Wall Street model and founded his independent firm in 1993. “When you combine a vision of providing unbiased, objective and impartial advice with a group of highly motivated, experienced professionals dedicated to client service, the sky is the limit.”

In early 2017 Cassaday & Company, Inc. passed $2 billion in assets under management – an accomplishment Cassaday attributes to the depth and breadth of his team, and their dedication to always doing the right thing for clients. Less than 1% of wealth management firms are at this level according to RIA Channel.

The Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors: State by State ranking covers advisors at both Wall Street firms and independent organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Rankings are based on assets under management, revenues generated by advisors for their firms, and the quality of the advisors’ practices. Because investment performance is tied to individual clients’ risk tolerance, it is not a factor in the ranking.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm located in McLean, Virginia. The firm is recognized by Barron’s as the #1 Financial Advisor in Virginia on their list of ‘Top 1,200 Advisors: State by State’, as one of the ‘Top 100 Financial Advisors in the Nation’, and as one of the ‘Top 100 Independent Advisors in the Nation’ for 2016. The firm is also named to Forbes’ lists of ‘America’s Top Wealth Advisors’ and ‘100 Fastest Growing RIAs’, Washingtonian’s list of ‘Top Wealth Advisers’, and Inc. 5000’s ‘Fastest Growing Companies’ list. With a strong commitment to employee development and community engagement, Cassaday is recognized with workplace excellence honors from the Washingtonian, Washington Business Journal, Virginia Business, Pensions & Investments, Northern Virginia Family Service and many others.

