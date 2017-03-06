“I, John”: a gripping and dynamic tale of the covert effort of one man, granted ongoing life by the hand of Jesus, to teach the Gospel of Love for the salvation of all souls. “I, John” is the work of novice author Leonard Escudero, seeking to share his gift of the written word.

This literary effort is Escudero’s attempt to pay back God for all that he has received. Escudero says, “I have always considered God to be my friend, always extending that hand of friendship. It has always been up to me to take it. I hope that you, the reader, will likewise take that hand and accept the eleventh commandment, which is the theme of this book: to love one another.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonard Escudero’s new book begins the revelation that those resurrected by Jesus are yet alive, hiding among us even unto today.

However, Jesus also prohibited the Angel of Death from touching one other person.

