Remote.co Highlights 10 Completely Remote Companies Currently Hiring

According to Gallup’s State of the American Workplace, last year 43 percent of Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely, up from 39 percent in 2012. To help job seekers interested in finding full-time, professional-level remote jobs, Remote.co, the definitive remote work resource, has highlighted ten companies where employees work entirely from home that are currently hiring full-time telecommuters who can be based anywhere in the U.S or the world.

“Remote workers experience a number of benefits from telecommuting, such as better work-life balance, less stress, improvements in their personal relationships, and cost and time savings,” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder & CEO of Remote.co. “Given all these benefits, it’s not surprising that full-time telecommuting is consistently the most in-demand form of flexible work for job seekers. Fortunately, opportunities for remote work are continuing to grow as employers recognize they experience benefits from telecommuting arrangements as well,” Sutton Fell said.

When it comes to job satisfaction, people who work from home are 48 percent more likely to rate their job satisfaction a “10” (out of 10) on the happiness scale than those working in an office. 65 percent of workers think they would be more productive working remotely than in a traditional workplace. The top reasons people think they are more productive at home versus the office include fewer interruptions from colleagues, fewer distractions, less frequent meetings, and minimal office politics.

The ten companies below are hiring for a variety of roles and represent various industries, such as computer and IT, marketing, and staffing/HR. These companies are featured on Remote.co, are entirely virtual, have at least twenty employees and are currently hiring full-time remote workers who can be based anywhere in the U.S. or the world.

Despite common misconceptions that all telecommuting jobs can be done from any location, the majority of remote jobs have a geographic requirement, making the companies hiring below extremely desirable for digital nomads and others who value mobility.

Ordered by the number of current remote job openings, from highest to lowest, followed by industry and examples of current job listings, ten remote companies job seekers should consider in their remote job search are:

1. Toptal: Staffing/HR

Toptal connects thousands of senior developers from around the world to over 2,000 clients.



Editor-in-Chief

QA Automation Engineer

2. InVision App: Computer/IT

InVision is a prototyping, collaboration, and workflow platform.



Marketing Operations Manager

L1 Customer Support

3. Aha!: Computer/IT

Aha! is the world’s #1 product roadmap software.



Graphic Designer

Communications Manager

4. Automattic: Computer/IT

Automattic Inc. is a web development company best known for operating WordPress.com.



Happiness Engineer

Product Designer

5. 10UP: Computer/IT

10UP offers premiere web design & development consulting services.



Project Manager

Web Engineer

6. The Cheat Sheet: Media

The Cheat Sheet is the largest & most comprehensive modern man’s premium lifestyle site.



Front-End Developer

Health and Fitness Writer

7. WorldWide101: Staffing/HR

Worldwide101 supports demanding founders and executives by providing them with premium virtual assistants.



Executive Assistant

Business Support Specialist

8. Seeq: Computer/IT

Seeq develops software for engineers and data analysts to rapidly find insights in process manufacturing data.



Software Engineer

Sales Executive

9. Collage.com: Marketing

Collage.com makes custom products easy for anyone to create.



Software Engineering Manager

Full Stack Software Engineer

10. Articulate: Computer/IT

Articulate makes online training software.



Campaign Manager, Acquisition Marketing

Front-End Developer

Remote.co currently features insight from 112 remote companies, as well as dozens of remote workers, about how to thrive in a fully remote environment. For more information, please visit https://remote.co/fully-remote-companies/ or contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner(at)flexjobs(dot)com.

About Remote.co

Remote.co is the definitive remote work resource. Designed specifically for professionals and companies interested in or already embracing remote work, Remote.co is the leading space for innovative conversations around remote work.