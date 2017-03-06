Fruit Me Up!® To Showcase Innovative Snack Pouches at 2017 Expo West

Fruit Me Up!®, the brand behind a line of innovative fruit sauce and organic pouches, will attend this year’s Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, March 9-11. The brand will showcase a variety of flavors from its three product lines: Fruit Me Up! BOOST, Fruit Me Up! Naturally Better, and Fruit Me Up! Organic at the Bowman Andros Booth #H939.

Fruit Me Up! fruit sauce pouches are a great tasting, better-for-you fruit snack that provides natural energy for families and kids on the go. Fruit Me Up! pouches come in three varieties – Fruit Me Up! BOOST, Fruit Me Up! Naturally Better and Fruit Me Up! Organic – each available in an assortment of flavor combinations for convenient, naturally better snacking. Each Fruit Me Up! BOOST pouch offers a different nutrient BOOST including calcium, fiber, antioxidant Vitamin C, or Omega-3 ALA. Fruit Me Up! Naturally Better pouches are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free and are made with no added sugar, water, or juice concentrate. Fruit Me Up! Organic pouches are made with organic apples, and contain no added water, preservatives or fruit juice. In addition, both Fruit Me Up! Naturally Better and Fruit Me Up! Organic pouches offer one full serving of fruit with 25% fewer calories per ounce compared to leading brands flavored with juice.* Attendees at this year’s show will have the opportunity to sample flavors from all three better-for-you lines.

“We have had a great response to our products at Expo West in the past, and we are extremely excited to sample our Fruit Me Up! Organic pouches at the show for the first time,” said Sharon Sawyer, Senior Marketing Manager at Bowman Andros Products. “As the organic segment continues to grow, and with better-for-you snacking trends on the rise, more consumers are looking for products with recognizable ingredients that they feel good about feeding their families. Our Fruit Me Up! Organic line continues to build on our mission to offer flavorful, on-the-go products that parents and kids will love, and we look forward to sharing the new line with Expo West attendees.”

For more information on Fruit Me Up! products, please visit http://www.fruitmeup.com or stop by Bowman Andros at Booth #H939 at Expo West, March 9-11, 2017.

###

About Fruit Me Up!

Launched in late 2015, Fruit Me Up! fruit pouches are a great tasting, better for you fruit snack that provides natural energy anytime, anywhere. From lunch boxes to after school snacks to sports practice to family vacations, Fruit Me Up! delivers convenient, naturally better snacking. Fruit Me Up! fruit pouches come in three varieties, Fruit Me Up! Naturally Better, Fruit Me Up! BOOST, and Fruit Me Up! Organic, available in a wide variety of delicious flavors and unique blends. Fruit Me Up! pouches are available for purchase online at Amazon.com and at retailers nationwide. For more information on Fruit Me Up! visit http://www.fruitmeup.com.

*2.18g sugar per oz. compared to the leading pouch fruit sauce sweetened with juice concentrate containing 3.75g of sugar per oz.