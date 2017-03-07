TeamPeople Wins Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing® Client Award

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied with services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Focused on building dynamic media teams for leading brands and corporations, broadcast networks and inter-governmental organizations, TeamPeople received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 70% of their clients, more than double the industry’s average of 29%. Award winners make up less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence. A testimonial from one of TeamPeople’s clients said, “This team continues to push the envelope to create consumable content that is informative, entertaining and easy to understand. I really appreciate TeamPeople’s teamwork, positive energy and boundless talent!”

“Growing TeamPeople has been about providing exceptional service to our clients and becoming a strategic resource for building creative and technical teams. We’re so happy to see our teams recognized for their efforts in such a big way,” said TeamPeople’s President, Genia Spencer.

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Company:

Team People, LLC is a trusted advisor providing multimedia, engineering and AV staffing and consulting services to the best-known and well-respected organizations in the world. When the mission and message matter, brands and corporations, including broadcast networks and government agencies choose TeamPeople to build dynamic media teams for in-house studios, content creation, media and AV support, and delivery. A women-owned, WBENC certified company, TeamPeople is headquartered in the greater Washington, DC area and its services are available worldwide.

About Inavero:

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing:

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.