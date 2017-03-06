Portland Newcomer AKTurner Releases Debut Project "Nindo"

AKTurner is an up-and-coming Hip-Hop artist from Portland, OR. He recently released his first full project, "Nindo". The project was heavily influenced by Naruto, the popular Japanese anime and manga series. AK most recently performed in Eugene as an opener for the artist Riff Raff. This year, AKTurner has plans to continue touring and promoting his music across the country. His debut project, "Nindo" is currently available online to stream and download, courtesy of Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes.

The project features 6 tracks, which are listed below:

1. Kicc It (feat. Lo Steele)(Prod. Young Taylor)

2. Purge (Prod. Dan Fresh Beatz)

3. Kicc Push (Prod. B. Young)

4. Bestfriends (feat. Taedoh Coop)(Prod. Young Taylor)

5. Fuego (Prod. Kid Ocean)

6. 4am (feat. Lo Steele)(Prod. Dan Fresh Beatz)

Fans can hear all the latest music by AKTurner by visiting his official Soundcloud page.

