McDonald’s Continues to Innovate with Buttermilk Crispy Tenders Test

Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and Signature Sauce “The introduction of the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders is part of McDonald’s efforts to continue our food journey by listening to our customers,” said Chef Michael Haracz, Manager of Culinary Innovation at McDonald's USA.

McDonald’s is inviting everyone that loves chicken across Charlotte to enjoy a new addition to its chicken menu. Available only in 138 restaurants in the Charlotte area, the new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are made with 100% white meat with no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and no MSG. In addition, all chicken on McDonald’s menu is made from chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine.

“This is the south and in the south you have to have good chicken! There are a lot of competitors in this market and we wanted to play in that arena and expand our chicken offerings,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Jeff Stanton. “We are excited to introduce our Charlotte customers to Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, which taste great and are simply delicious especially paired with our new Signature sauce.”

“The introduction of the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders is part of McDonald’s efforts to continue our food journey by listening to our customers,” said Chef Michael Haracz, Manager of Culinary Innovation at McDonald's USA. “We know people love chicken tenders, and we are committed to creating great tasting food with quality ingredients and testing new innovations for our customers. Along with the chicken tenders, we are also testing a new Signature sauce, which is slightly tangy and sweet and makes the “perfect pairing.”

Prepared to tender perfection and battered with authentic seasonings that can be savored alone or paired with one of a handful of sauces, including the new Signature sauce. The Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are available in different portion sizes throughout the test.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 27 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook http://www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

# # #