Digital Defense, Inc. Lands Top spot on Cybersecurity 500

Digital Defense, Inc. (http://www.ddifrontline.com/), a leading provider of Vulnerability Management as a Service™ (VMaaS) (https://www.digitaldefense.com/vulnerability-management-as-a-service/), today announced that it attained a top spot in the Cybersecurity 500 (http://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-500-list/), the definitive list of the world’s hottest and most innovative companies in the cybersecurity industry. Coming in at number 16, Digital Defense, Inc. has been winning over organizations with its Frontline™ Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM) solution, one of a kind vulnerability scanning technology, penetration testing and security awareness training.

“Being named a leading innovator along with other security frontrunners in the top 20 – like Cisco, FireEye, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Sophos, and Symantec – is a testament to our software developers, security analysts, and support personnel,” said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. “We have long asserted that our team was among the best in the business and this, along with a flurry of recent awards and notoriety, further confirm that fact.”

Digital Defense, Inc. has been getting a great deal of attention with its patented vulnerability scanning engine, recently called tops in the industry by Frost & Sullivan. The company has made a name for itself as a leading security Managed Service Provider (MSP) (https://www.digitaldefense.com/digital-defense-inc-highlighted-on-managed-security-100-and-msp-500/) for the past decade. They have smartly rolled out a product solution gaining excitement because it virtually eliminates the false positives that CISOs and IT staff are forced to continuously investigate.

Steve Morgan, founder and CEO at Cybersecurity Ventures, and editor-in-chief of the Cybersecurity 500, explained on the Cybersecurity 500 website, “We continuously look at thousands of companies for inclusion in the Cybersecurity 500, by soliciting feedback from CISOs, IT security practitioners and service providers, and researching hundreds of cybersecurity events and news sources that we follow. The Cybersecurity 500 does not rank companies by revenues, employees, or annual growth. They already know who the biggest vendors are. Instead, we give a nod to the hottest and most innovative companies.”

About Digital Defense

Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe. This includes highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial, and retail, as well as those entrusted with sensitive data, such as law firms and energy companies. Digital Defense, Inc.’s unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while its security awareness training promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. Digital Defense, Inc.’s security solutions are highly regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan, top 20 ranking (#16) in Cybersecurity Ventures’ list of the World’s 500 Hottest Cybersecurity Companies, inclusion in CSO Outlook’s Top 10 Network Security Companies (http://www.csooutlook.com/magazines/CSOOutlook_July2015/), and CIO Review’s 20 Most Promising Cyber Security Solutions (http://magazine.cioreview.com/June-2015/Cybersecurity/).

