Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and best reviewed residential property management firms in the U.S., is teaming with Colony American Finance, the leading private lender for residential real estate investors.

The partnership means investing in Rent Estate™ has never been easier, especially with Colony American Finance offering a $250 closing credit exchange for any Renters Warehouse client looking to expand their rental property portfolio. The two companies will also launch a series of collaborative awareness and educational initiatives.

Renters Warehouse manages more than 18,000 homes for over 13,000 investors across the country, and about $3 billion worth of residential real estate. By combining local market expertise and expert tenant services with standardized services and institutional level reporting nationwide, the company is able to serve residential property investors like no other property management firm can.

Colony American Finance has closed more than $2 billion in loans for nearly 20,000 properties by providing flexible financing solutions to residential real estate investors across the country. They provide attractive long term debt products for stabilized rental properties as well as credit lines for new acquisitions. The company works directly with borrowers and brokers.

“Our partnership with Colony American Finance is yet another way in which we can support our clients with a variety of resources and tools needed to grow their Rent Estate™ portfolios,” says Kevin Ortner, CEO of Renters Warehouse. “I always say Rent Estate is ‘real estate for the rest of us,’ and companies like Colony American Finance make residential property investment truly accessible - nationwide - for both everyday homeowners and more advanced investors. They provide smart financial solutions needed to get started in Rent Estate or to grow your portfolio. We’re proud to associate our growing brand with theirs.”

The partnership uniquely benefits Colony American Finance by ensuring that their investment properties will be managed by the leading residential property management firm in the country.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Renters Warehouse. They have an exceptional leadership team and have become the largest property management firm in the single family rental market. Their vision for growth is closely aligned with ours,” says Beth O’Brien, CEO of Colony American Finance.

Residential property investors can also benefit from the comprehensive guide to funding rental property, Financial Cents: How To Fund Your Next Rental Property, co-authored by Renters Warehouse and Colony American Finance.

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 18,000+ residential homes over 35 markets and 20 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America seven consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.

About Colony American Finance

Colony American Finance (CAF) is a specialty lender that provides a wide range of financial solutions to residential real estate investors. The company offers portfolio and single asset term loans for stabilized rental properties as well as short term credit lines for acquisitions. CAF was founded in 2014 to finance single family, townhome, condo and small multifamily properties for customers nationwide. It has since closed over $2 billion in loans for nearly 20,000 properties. Its products are tailor-made for investors and it provides attractive rates, rapid timelines and closing certainty. The company works directly with borrowers as well as with brokers and correspondent partners. For more information, visit http://www.colonyamericanfinance.com.