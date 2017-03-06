Eagle Surgical Products, LLC, today announced it will showcase Electro Lube®, an anti-stick solution for electrosurgery, at booth #429 during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer March 12-15 in National Harbor, Maryland. The top minds in the nation who treat and care for women with gynecologic cancer gather to the annual SGO meeting to discuss the latest science in the field while offering premier education.

“Gynecologic surgeons are operating in some of the most highly sensitive areas of the body. The last thing they need is for tough eschar to build up on instrument tips because cleaning the electrodes requires interrupting surgery,” explained Tim Reese, President of Eagle Surgical Products, LLC, the sales and distribution company for Electro Lube®. “Electro Lube® was designed to help reduce these interruptions during surgery by preventing electrocautery instruments from sticking to tissue, and the tissue from sticking to instruments.”

Electro Lube® is currently being used by surgeons at some of the nation’s top hospitals including the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, the UC Health System and New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell.

“When you are close to vital structures you want to minimize thermal spread, and if you have to keep coagulating bleeders in the same area, you get thermal spread. Electro Lube® gives me cleaner seals,” said Devin Garza, OB/GYN at the Texas Institute for Robotic Surgery – Epicenter Mentor Surgeon Intuitive. “I’m using it in almost all of my laparoscopic cases, but if I’m assisting a colleague and they don’t have it, it’s like night and day. Everyone I know that has used it wants it. It’s frustrating without it.”

Reese will be at booth #429 demonstrating Electro Lube®’s ability to minimize eschar buildup on a variety of instrumentation such as cutting forceps, kleppingers and curved hot scissors.

Members of the media interested in speaking with Reese can contact Angela Dejene at adejene(at)crosswindpr(dot)com. For more information on Electro Lube®, please visit http://www.electrolubesurgical.com.

###

About Electro Lube

Electro Lube® is an anti-stick solution for electrosurgery designed to keep instruments clean. Electro Lube® was developed under the premise that a clean surgical instrument is a more predictable instrument. Electro Lube® helps minimize the number of interruptions during surgery by keeping tissue from sticking to the instruments and the instruments from sticking to the tissue. To learn more about Electro Lube®, visit us at http://www.electrolubesurgical.com or follow us on Twitter at @Electro_Lube.