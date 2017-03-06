The combination of PDQ products with their expert penetration of the area will enable exceptional customer satisfaction in this important territory.

Baines Builders Products, a veteran sales agency based in Carmel, Ind., has been named manufacturers’ representative for PDQ Manufacturing. The Leola, Pa. firm is a leading manufacturer of premium door hardware lines.

Baines Builders Products covers the states of Indiana and Kentucky for PDQ, as well as Cincinnati and several nearby Ohio counties. In decades of work for a lineup of major manufacturers, the firm has focused on service to contract hardware distributors, hardware wholesalers and glass/glazing subcontractors.

Baines also offers sales support, specification consultation, and continuing education classes for those involved in designing, constructing and maintaining commercial buildings.

“PDQ is a maker of leadership-type products,” said President Glen Baines. “We think this is a manufacturer that does things a little differently – and a little better. We also believe that, with our relationships throughout the territory, we can bring extra weight to this line.”

“The Baines organization has been a top Midwestern rep group since 1989,” said Rollie Rittner, PDQ’s Vice President, Sales. “The combination of outstanding PDQ products with their expert penetration of the area we serve together will enable exceptional customer satisfaction in this important territory.”

About PDQ

Family owned and managed for over 33 years, PDQ has maintained its commitment to remain

independent as a market leader, introducing cutting edge, innovative products and setting the standard for service, quality and value. Based in central Pennsylvania, PDQ serves its customers with a world-class offering of in-house engineered and manufacturing commercial-grade mortise locks, cylindrical locks, door closers, exit devices, flat goods, stand-alone electronic locks and electronic access control devices. “We’re one of the few remaining door hardware manufacturers still family-owned that offers that personal touch and independence that the larger, multi-national corporate conglomerates have difficultly matching. And that family spirit is what we're able to relate to when serving our many, still family-owned distributers,” said Bill Tell, Founder, President and CEO of PDQ Manufacturing. Built to exceed industry standards, PDQ’s products offer an exceptional value, quality, visual appeal and long service life, backed by the best warranty in the industry. Typical delivery is 1-3 days, with distribution centers in Kansas City, Mo., Auburn, Wash., and Salt Lake City, Utah.