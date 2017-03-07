Jeff and Sally Barnes enjoy their new solar power system from Pick My Solar The cost of solar for homeowners has dropped dramatically, however consumers often have difficulty determining what a good proposal for home solar looks like.

Leading sustainability advocacy organization SustainOC (formally CleanTech OC) has teamed up with Pick My Solar, an online marketplace for homeowners to get competitive bids for solar, to launch a new home solar group purchase program in southern Orange County. Together the organizations will host workshops throughout the region to promote the group purchasing program and the considerable savings that have been secured from highly qualified and thoroughly vetted solar installation companies.

The Pick My Solar Saddleback Valley Group Buy enables homeowners to pool their buying power and secure pricing on a home solar installation with up to 30% savings. Pick My Solar secured this bulk pricing from two of the top rated installers on its solar marketplace platform. Homeowners can now receive a full 3D design of a solar system and a custom solar proposal for their home. There is no obligation or cost for this assessment. Enrollment for this program is currently open and ends April 9th.

Scott Kitcher, Executive Director of SustainOC had this to say about the new program, "The cost of solar for homeowners has dropped dramatically, however consumers often have difficulty determining what a good proposal for home solar looks like. We chose to partner with Pick My Solar's Group Buy program because of the education and simplicity they bring to the Go Solar process."

This is the first time a program of this nature has been offered in the Saddleback Valley area, but builds on the success of Pick My Solar’s first group purchase program which ran last fall in the San Gabriel Valley in partnership with Sustainable Claremont. The program leverages another shift in the solar industry aimed at maximizing value for the homeowners, the shift away from solar leases and towards ownership through solar loans.

“While many homeowners have gone solar through a lease in the past five years, new solar loan products have greatly improved the economics of solar for the homeowner, that’s why 90% of our customers select an ownership option, either cash or a solar loan,” said Kyle Cherrick of Pick My Solar.

Jeff and Sally Barnes recently went solar using the Pick My Solar service and had this to say, “I was surprised at how easy it was to work with Pick My Solar, they made it easy to choose the best option for us. Pick My Solar acted like my own personal engineer and advocate to help me make the best decisions. I would recommend Pick My Solar to anyone who is considering a PV installation.” For more about Jeff and Sally’s experience see this video highlighting their project.

Workshops will be held throughout the Saddleback Valley in cities including Irvine, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, and Rancho Santa Margarita, and more over the next eight weeks to answer questions about the program and increase community outreach.

About Pick My Solar:

Pick My Solar is an online solar purchasing marketplace, providing home and business owners with expert advice and high quality custom bids from a national network of highly qualified solar installers. The overarching mission of Pick My Solar is to simplify the solar purchasing process, drive down costs, and provide the consumer advocacy necessary for solar to achieve broad market success.

The service has won several awards including the Kauffman Foundation’s Innovation Award, two U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Catalyst awards, is a member of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, was named the 2015 outstanding small business in the City of Los Angeles, and named 2016 SoCal Startup of the Year by Startup Grind.