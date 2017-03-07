Dr Sadati Speaking at The 16th Annual California Society of Facial Plastic Surgery Meeting The Double ‘C’ Plication Technique is a safer and more reliable technique to use when a patient desires a more youthful looking face.

Dr. Kevin Sadati, a leader in the field of facial plastic surgery, recently presented his unique facelift technique at the 16th annual CSFPS meeting in Lake Tahoe. Each year, the CSFPS (California Society of Facial Plastic Surgery) invites leaders in the world of aesthetic surgery to gather together to share new techniques, learn about emerging trends, and share pearls of wisdom and insight with other members.

Dr. Kevin Sadati spoke at the annual meeting about his specially developed lower face and neck lift method, which utilizes local anesthesia, twilight sedation, and minimally invasive techniques to achieve a natural and more youthful look for the patient. Dr. Sadati is a skilled and renowned surgeon, performing numerous cosmetic procedures each year. In addition, Dr. Sadati has developed a variety of techniques to improve the results of many traditional procedures.

Two areas Dr. Sadati has focused on are face and neck lift procedures. To solve specific issues experienced by patients when undergoing more traditional lift methods, Dr. Saditi specially developed the Double “C” Plication Technique. This technique is performed during Dr. Sadati’s Natural Lift procedure, a minimally invasive muscle tightening technique that produces natural looking results. “This procedure works by gradually tightening and softly lifting the muscles in the face. Because the skin is not pulled in the same way as a traditional facelift, this technique provides a smooth and rejuvenated neck and lower face, and avoids the artificial or overly tight look common with traditional lifts,” Dr. Sadati explained.

In addition to solving the problem of the look of “tight” or “pulled” skin with traditional facelifts, Dr. Sadati explained that “the Double ‘C’ Plication Technique is a safer and more reliable technique to use when a patient desires a more youthful looking face.” This statement is backed up by his paper “The Double ‘C’ Plication Technique: A Reliable Technique for Lower Facial Rejuvenation,” which was published in The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. In this paper, Dr. Sadati explains how he performed thousands of facelifts using this technique, with results that revealed more natural looking and longer lasting results with a shorter recovery period for patients.

Dr. Kevin Sadati is a renowned and highly honored facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is asked to speak at many events across the country each year, offering other surgeons and medical personnel insight into his unique and specially developed techniques. In addition, his research is well received and has led to many surgeons adopting his techniques. Dr. Sadati and his talented team at the Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery are available to speak with potential patients about the many services Dr. Sadati can provide for them.

