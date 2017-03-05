Wise F&I has Partnered with Darwin Automotive

Offering customers a more complete online experience through Darwin will help to increase customer satisfaction.

Wise F&I provides a full suite of voluntary protection products to the automotive finance and insurance market. Wise F&I products are now available through Darwin Automotive’s Prescriptive F&I Selling Software. This partnership provides automotive retailers utilizing Darwin access to all of Wise F&I products, including: GAPWise, WiseCARE, TIREWise, WiseTVP, THEFTWise and KEYWise. Darwin provides eRating and eContracting for Wise F&I products, they also further support online product integration through innovative F&I technology. Matt Croak, president Wise F&I, commented, “Partnering with Darwin allows us to benefit from Darwin’s predictive analytics and patented technology to increase sales.”

The partnership also helps facilitate customer transactions in the dealership. Mutual dealerships of Wise F&I and Darwin Automotive will be able to provide a streamlined transaction with increased efficiencies and accuracies of Wise F&I branded products to their customers. “Offering customers a more complete online experience through Darwin will help to increase customer satisfaction,” said Matt Croak.

About Wise F&I

Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance space, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) then expanding over the years to include a full array of voluntary protection products including: Appearance Care Service Contracts, Tire and Wheel Protection, Vehicle Service Contracts, Theft Deterrent Systems, Key Replacement and other ancillary products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by an A- rated (or better) insurance carrier.

With over 25 years in the industry, Wise F&I’s experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by robust online capabilities along with efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships, and a priority on customer service, Wise F&I is the F&I provider of choice.

About Darwin Automotive

Darwin Automotive, based in Iselin, New Jersey, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Superior Integrated Solutions and has been delivering automotive software for over 20 years. In 2016, Darwin Automotive enrolled 1,021 new dealerships on their F&I prescriptive selling software including two of the largest auto groups in the US, Sonic and Group 1 Automotive.