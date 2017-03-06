Griffin Pest Solutions, Inc. has added two more Associate Certified Entomologists (ACE) to their team. Christina Buell and Josh Reed both qualified for ACE designation on February 22, 2017 during a workshop hosted by the Michigan Pest Management Association.

The ACE program is part of the Entomological Society of America (ESA). It is used to assist and recognize pest management professionals wishing to attain a higher level of professionalism and skill in the pest control industry. Qualifying to enroll as a candidate in the program is rigorous, requiring 5 years of pest management experience. Candidates who successfully pass the proctored, timed exam have worked and studied hard, in addition to maintaining their normal work and home life schedules.

Griffin Pest Solutions, Inc. supports both the ESA and the National Pest Management Association in attracting and retaining knowledgeable and skillful professionals to the pest control industry. Pamela Blauvelt, Vice President of Griffin Pest Solutions, Inc. stated that, "We hope to get the word out to our employees, customers, and community that the pest management industry is not only a rewarding service career, but there's also education and growth opportunities for everyone."

Currently, 10% of Griffin Pest Solutions, Inc.’s workforce is ACE certified. They look forward to seeing that number increase each year.