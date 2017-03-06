The Sladkus Law Group Welcomes Attorney Amy Hsiao to the Firm

Amy protects clients’ brands here and throughout Asia. Eliminating time and expense associated with translation and layers of communication, she reads and comments on legal briefs directly in both Chinese and English. - Jeff Sladkus, Managing Partner.

Today The Sladkus Law Group, a boutique law firm specializing in Trademark Prosecution, IP Litigation and Anti-Counterfeiting, announced attorney Amy Hsiao has joined their team. Amy is responsible for helping companies with intellectual property matters throughout Asia (with a particular focus in PRC China). She has extensive experience in a broad spectrum of branding matters including trademark prosecution, enforcement, arbitration and licensing, advertising, copyright and social media.

“Amy is uniquely positioned to help clients safeguard their brands both here and overseas, offering a comprehensive understanding of the legal framework in the U.S. and in PRC China, Greater China and Asia,” said Jeffrey Sladkus, Managing Partner. “Eliminating the time and expenses associated with translation and multiple layers of communication, Amy personally reads, writes and comments on legal briefs in Chinese and English and counsels clients directly with tailored advice. Her dedication to delivering personalized attention to each client is a perfect fit for our team.”

Amy is one of the few attorneys based in the U.S. who has extensive experience pursuing trademark cases through the Chinese courts, administrative bodies and Trademark Office. Amy travels frequently to Asia, on invitation, to discuss and exchange views with China’s policy makers on “hot” topics in the trademark world. Amy is also often invited to speak about China trademark updates at seminars and CLE events for attorneys and in-house counsel in the U.S. and UK. In 2015, Amy was requested by the Deputy Secretary-General of China’s Trademark Association to translate and introduce China’s top 25 trademark cases to the Western world. She publishes frequently in legal publications both in English and Mandarin Chinese.

Prior to joining The Sladkus Law Group, Amy spent 10 years with big law firms in New York and Atlanta; she has lived and worked in the U.S., China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. She has experience assisting a diverse range of clients, from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies and household name brands, to develop and protect brands in Asia.

Amy holds a bachelor’s degree from one of the top universities in Taiwan, and a J.D. from The University of Georgia Law School. Amy has family on both sides of the world and enjoys nature, travel, hiking, jogging and other outdoor activities.

About The Sladkus Law Group

The Sladkus Law Group is a full-service boutique law firm focused on Trademark Prosecution, IP Litigation and Anti-Counterfeiting. The firm specializes in trademark prosecution, managing trademark portfolios, and enforcing its client’s rights through litigation and anti-counterfeiting programs. Located in Atlanta and serving clients around the world, the firm’s portfolio of work spans across all industries, including internationally known luxury, hospitality, automobile and spirits brands. Founded in 2005 as an alternative to the large law firm model, The Sladkus Law Group produces results and value for clients with an agile, efficient common-sense approach.