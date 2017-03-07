Attendees take time to network at a HIMSS event We’re looking forward to diving into the critical issues affecting healthcare delivery today.

HIMSS is pleased to announce keynote speakers for the Pop Health Forum, a conference dedicated to improving care and slowing the rise in healthcare spending.

The forum, which will be held on April 3 – 4, 2017 at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, will bring together the nation’s largest group of population health experts at a time when Republicans are seeking to replace the Affordable HealthCare Act (ACA).

Noted Harvard health economist Katherine Baicker, PhD, C. Boyden Gray Professor of Health Economics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who studies the impact of politics on health care policy, will deliver a keynote address called “Can We Have Slower Spending Growth and Better Healthcare?”

Baicker helps lead the Oregon Health Insurance Experiment, a groundbreaking study that examines the effects of expanding Medicaid coverage. In her keynote, she will examine where the ACA succeeded and failed, what we can learn from the Oregon Experiment and what she considers key to delivering high-value healthcare for the money we spend.

In addition, Leora Horwitz, a Director at the Center for Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Science at NYU Langone Medical Center, will deliver a keynote called “How to Make Hospital Innovations Routine.” She’ll discuss how to use academic research to improve care, outcomes, and patient safety while addressing real-world healthcare delivery challenges like reducing readmissions, clinician communication, and patient follow-ups.

The Pop Health Forum will also feature a number of breakout sessions that focus on best practices for patient engagement, care coordination and data analytics — key factors in managing healthcare outcomes.

Sessions of note include:

Technology and Strategy: Creating the Framework for Value-Based Care

Kaiser Scales Success: From Population to Personalize Health Management

Driving Outcomes Through a Clinician Workflow-Technology Interface

Chronic Disease Management: Key Leadership Skills and Competencies for Effective Pop Health

Patient Engagement: Do You Need a Bigger Boat? Attack Plan for Telehealth Barriers

“Boston is a hub for the healthcare industry,” explains John Whelan, Executive Vice President, HIMSS Media. “We’re delighted to be returning there to host the Pop Health Forum — and we’re looking forward to diving into the critical issues affecting healthcare delivery today.”

Visit our event website for more information or register here.

