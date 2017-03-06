Blue Health Intelligence With BHI's Population advYZer Suite, health plans can finally adopt a truly member-centric approach with full visibility into their data.

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) announced today its launch of Population advYZer. This advanced analytics platform was specifically designed to address health plans’ and provider’s population health and financial management needs. Population advYZer includes predictive models along with workflow management and operational tools, which are important for ACA Commercial, Medicare Advantage, ACOs, and health plans’ entire book of business.

“BHI helps health plans and providers optimize their care management strategies and risk adjustment ROI, says BHI’s CEO Swati Abbott. “With our Population advYZer Suite, health plans can finally adopt a truly member-centric approach with full visibility into their data.”

BHI’s Population advYZer Suite includes transparent technology to identify coding and quality gaps while providing a full and accurate understanding of member health, including their risk of high-cost health events. Population advYZer offers an extensive solution with three distinct and flexible modules:



Exchanges – Increases risk adjustment ROI for health plans with analytics and workflow management tools

Medicare Advantage – Improves ROI on risk-adjusted payments

Care Management – Improves financial and health outcomes for health plans, providers, and members

BHI at RISE Nashville

Roxanna Cross, BHI’s Senior Director of Product Management, will be hosting a key roundtable discussion featuring Population advYZer’s Exchanges Module on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the 11th Annual RISE Nashville Summit. RISE Nashville is the healthcare industry’s premier event addressing risk adjustment, Stars, quality management, financial compliance, performance analytics, and engagement strategies.

The discussion will feature the Population advYZer’s Exchanges Module and include best practices for accurate identification and capture of population risk. Cross will review fostering good communications between the plan, providers, and members with full transparency to inform accuracy and efficiency that yields:



Actionable insights

Reliable interventions with the right providers

Operational efficiencies

Gaps in quality and care

To connect with BHI at RISE Nashville, email Kathy Varvaglione at kathy.varvaglione(at)bluehealthintelligence(dot)com.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is the nation’s premier resource for data-driven insights about healthcare trends and best practices, promoting healthier lives and more affordable access to safe and effective care. BHI leverages a team of analytics experts with advanced technology, coupled with access to the greatest number of healthcare claims—172 million lives—gathered over 10 years in a safe, HIPAA-compliant, secure database. The resulting conformed, reliable data set has the broadest, deepest pool of integrated medical and pharmacy claims, reflecting medical utilization in every ZIP code. Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. BHI is a tradename of Health Intelligence Company, LLC. For more information, visit http://www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

About RISE Nashville

In its 11th year, the Annual RISE Nashville Summit is the healthcare industry’s premier event addressing risk adjustment, Stars, quality management, financial compliance, care management, performance analytics and engagement strategies. Featuring special presentations from healthcare’s most influential leaders, this comprehensive summit offers timely general session presentations, dynamic panel discussions, and solutions-focused sessions providing you and your team with the latest tools in risk revenue optimization, quality data, compliance and audit-readiness and so much more. Visit http://www.rise-nashville.com.